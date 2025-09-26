Women of Distinction shine at annual Girl Scouts fundraiser | NONPROFIT REGISTER

GIRL SCOUTS OF COLORADO

Denver

News: While each of them has a different story to tell regarding their journeys to success and unique contributions to society, the 2025 Girl Scouts Women of Distinction are bound by a common desire: To lead the way by sharing the wisdom they have gained on their way up.

LaRae Orullian, recipient of the 2025 Woman of Distinction Gold award, is but one such example.

The founding president and chief executive officer of the Women’s Bank and past national president of Girl Scouts of the USA, Orullian gained acclaim—and respect—for paving the way for women to gain financial independence and overcome the discriminatory banking practices against women that remained in place well into the 1970s.

She recalled that the Women’s Bank was founded at a time when women could not get loans or credit in their own names and couldn’t open a checking account without their father’s or husband’s name on it.

“We opened the door,” she said, a door that also “Helped thousands of women start thriving businesses and achieve financial independence for the first time in their lives.” It also helped women whose employment in the banking field had been limited to assistant and cashier roles to secure management-level promotions.

Woman of Distinction Tatiana Arguello, president and general manager of Telemundo Colorado and Telemundo Utah – NBCUniversal Local, shared that what reminds up-and-comers is that leadership isn’t “About having all the answers; it’s about creating space for others to bring their full selves, ideas, and strengths to the table. True leadership requires humility, empathy and a willingness to listen deeply.”

Ditto for honoree Dana Davis, executive director of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. “Leadership is … about asking the right questions, staying open to feedback and doing the hard work of transformation.”

The dinner honoring the 2025 Women of Distinction was held on September 18 at the Stockyards Event Center and was chaired by Maureen McDonald, Assistant Vice President/Community Engagement for HCA HealthONE, and Hollie Velasquez-Horvath, Regional Vice President for Xcel Energy.

Delta Dental of Colorado was the presenting sponsor and Simone Ross, president/CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce and a member of The Gala Team of auctioneers, conducted the paddle-raise that helped push the evening’s proceeds to a record $670,000.

Leanna Clark, Girl Scouts of Colorado’s CEO, thanked the 800 guests by saying: “The women we’ve met tonight have broken the highest of glass ceilings; women who lead with empathy and kindness; women who don’t believe in obstacles. Instead, they forge a new path. These women are role models for exactly what our Girl Scouts can be and do, so thank you to our Class of 2025 Women of Distinction for paving the way for these girls and for not giving up on their futures.”

In addition to Orullian, Arguello and Davis, the 2025 Women of Distinction were:

Christy Belz, president of Empowerment Coaching and Consulting

Susana Cordova, the state’s education commissioner

Karen “Casey” Cortese, who retired from a leadership position at Charles Schwab to launch her own philanthropic consulting practice, Immersive Philanthropy

Linnea Hutton, vice president of people and culture at the University of Colorado Foundation

Alice Jackson, vice president/grid modeling at Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy

Mary Nguyen, founder and president of Olive & Finch Collective

Kelli Clifton Ogunsanya, chief operating officer of Delta Dental of Colorado

Lisa Roy, executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood

About the organization: Girl Scouts of Colorado offers a variety of programs and activities designed to give girls an opportunity to help make the world a better place.

Website: girlscoutsofcolorado.org

