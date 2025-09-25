Denver Parks and Rec to trim programs amid budget cuts

When it came to digging up money to run Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department (DPR) next year, Executive Director Jolon Clark said his department was “looking under every couch cushion” to make the 2026 budget numbers work.

Like other agencies across the city, DPR is grappling with cuts to the general fund and employee layoffs as part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s efforts to address a $200 million city budget shortfall.

Altogether, Clark said, he lost a total of 50 vacant positions and eight filled positions. Still, the biggest cut will come from the reduction of 67 on-call personnel, such as lifeguards, pool attendants, yoga instructors and seasonal staff who come in for the summer to assist with mowing and other park operations.

Facing an 11.6% cut to the general fund, Clark acknowledged that his department had to get creative.

“So, we opened up this budget puzzle to everyone across our organization, 2500 different job titles, and said, ‘What are your ideas? What are you seeing? Where could we cut in ways that would have the least impact on our residents?’” Clark said. “And those ideas are what formed this budget for us, which is difficult. But you will see that we were able to preserve core services.”

Denver Parks and Rec by the numbers

General Fund: $86.6 million (decrease of 11.6% from 2025)

Special revenue funds: $30.1 million

Golf enterprise fund: $37.9 million

Grants: $3.9 million

Capital projects: $54.2 million

Total 2026 budget: $212 million

Clark said that operating hours for the city’s recreation centers will remain unaffected, flower beds will still be planted, and commitments to capital projects, such as the Mestizo Curtis Pool, are still very much on the table, as is funding to support emergency repairs, and design and replacement of pedestrian/bicycle bridges within the park and trail network.

The department will see some increases in expenditures within its enterprise golf fund, among them $216,500 to cover the projected on-call employee minimum wage increase and salary compression, and $285,000 for workers’ compensation and billing services.

There will also be changes to increase efficiency and effectiveness, permitting consolidation and volunteer programs.

“If you want to rent out a spot at one of our rec centers, or rent out one of our facilities, like the Cheeseman Park Pavilion, you, as a resident, have to call two different numbers, work with two different teams and two different processes,” Clark said. “We’re working to pull those together so that as a resident, that is a more seamless process for you, no matter what you’re trying to permit through us.”

Clark noted that in order to preserve many of his department’s core services, staff looked for cuts among less in-demand services.



With that in mind, residents will see the elimination of the Kid Watch program, which provides short-term, on-site childcare for children of parents and guardians using rec center facilities, as well as cuts to DPR facility cable television.

“We were really looking under every couch cushion to try to get to that place where we could protect those core items as much as possible,” Clark said.

However, one of the more notable reductions is to Denver’s Be a Smart Ash program, a city-led initiative aimed at combating the emerald ash borer pest. The program, initiated several years ago, educates residents about the invasive and destructive insect, treats city-owned ash trees, and offers free planting of non-ash trees in the public right-of-way.

“Now, we need to pivot really to the reality that we are going to be losing many of those trees, and really focus on the protection of the highest value of those trees for as long as we can,” Clark said.

This November, DPR’s annual 40% off membership sale will be reduced to 35% and then to 30% next year, to generate additional revenue.

Noting that several private greenhouses have closed over the years, Clark said DPR is also looking at renting greenhouse space.

“We think that we can generate $100,000 worth of new revenue for folks who are looking for greenhouse space, and we are now one of the few spots in Denver where you can do that,” Clark said.