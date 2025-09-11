NEWSLETTERS
Judge blocks a Trump policy cutting off some social services for immigrants in the US illegally

By 09/11/2025 | updated 2 hours ago
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Georgia Cordova of El Paso, Texas, center, joins other protesters as they take part in a No Ban, No Wall rally to support the rights of immigrants and oppose a border wall and support sanctuary cities at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Immigrant activists who lived under a now-overturned anti-âsanctuary citiesâ law in Arizona that empowered police to inquire about peoplesâ immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops are visiting Texas to offer tips on how to cope with similar restrictions the stateâs Republican-controlled Legislature recently approved. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked Trump administration restrictions on services for immigrants in the country illegally, including the federal preschool program Head Start, health clinics and adult education.

The order from the judge in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island applies to 20 states and the District of Columbia, whose attorneys general, all Democrats, sued the administration. It puts the administration’s interpretation of federal policy on hold while the case is decided.

Individual public benefits, such as food stamps and college financial aid, have been largely unavailable to people in the country without legal status, but the new rules and guidance from the administration curbed their access to some community-level programs.

The states’ lawsuit argued the government failed to follow the rulemaking process and did not provide the required notice on conditions placed on federal funds. It also argues that the changes will create significant harm.

