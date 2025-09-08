Denver certifies ballot for November election on Johnston’s $1B bond package

The ballot for Denver’s election in November is here.

The city certified on Friday what measures will be on the ballot for the election held on Nov. 4.

The “Vibrant Denver Bond” – the major initiatives from Mayor Mike Johnston’s administration to fund a variety of city projects up to $1 billion – will be measures 2A to 2E on the ballot.

Last month, the Denver City Council unanimously approved sending the bond proposal to fund infrastructure and road improvements, libraries, parks, and recreational amenities in the city for voters to decide.

The Johnston administration said the bond proposal can help finance city projects while the city is struggling with a budget deficit without raising taxes.

Denver’s $1 billion bond proposal: What to know about the big-ticket items

The ballot separates the bond proposal into separate measures based on projects. Issue 2A will cover road and bridge repairs, 2B will be for city parks and playgrounds, 2C will be for health and human services, 2D will cover city facilities like libraries, museums and the zoo and 2E will be for housing and shelter.

Depending on the terms, such as the number of years to pay for the borrowed dollars, and how the debt is structured, the bond could eventually cost the city’s taxpayers twice the proposed amount.

However, city officials said they have no intention of extending the bond beyond six years.

The other issues on the ballot include renaming the city’s Department of Excise and Licensing to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection, changing how Denver councilmembers are elected and whether to keep an ordinance that prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco.

Ballots will be mailed out beginning Oct. 10, according to the city.

Reporter Deborah Smith contributed to this report.