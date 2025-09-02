Denver joins national Labor Day protests for workers rights

Hundreds of people taking the day off Labor Day ended up outside the Colorado State Capitol on Monday to march for workers’ rights.

Denver’s peaceful protest, joining a national movement called “Workers Over Billionaires,” amassed a large crowd along Lincoln Street and at Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park.

Many motorists along Lincoln Street honked as they passed a line of protesters holding signs. Many protesters congregated around different speakers at a podium, where there were information tents and different activities. Some even sat down for a picnic.

In the afternoon, protesters marched through downtown Denver. Hundreds were seen marching down 17th Street back to Lincoln Street towards the Capitol, temporarily closing and blocking off nearby roads. At one point, protesters blocked off Broadway at 14th Avenue and marched south.

The protest was sanctioned until 5 p.m., according to authorities.

On Monday, protesters mainly directed blame to the current President Donald Trump administration, decrying a time of uncertainty within the job market, as well as on the federal and local level.

Some people shouted “workers should have power” and “power to the people.”

The overarching message? Protesters argued to tax the rich, not as much the workers.

Many also took the opportunity to condemn Trump’s federal cuts, immigration enforcement and international crises.

One sign said “stand up for workers and immigrants rights.”

In June, thousands of protesters gathered outside the Colorado State Capitol for the “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration.

Denver joins other states and cities protesting nationwide on Labor Day Monday. Many showed up to protests outside both Trump towers in New York City and Chicago, plus another protest in Boston.

Locally, in Denver, Mayor Mike Johnston’s administration has cut as much as a third of their budgeted workforce. In August, the mayor, in efforts to plug a $250 million budget deficit over the next 18 months, laid off 169 city positions and cut 666 unfilled positions.

In turn, city officials have blamed flattening city revenues, which they pointed to economic uncertainty and rising costs for much of Denver’s fiscal woes. The city has spent hundreds of millions both on immigration and homelessness in the past two years.