Mayor, city councilman show how it’s done on the dance floor | NONPROFIT REGISTER

Moses Brewer; Gwen Brewer, CPRD Board of Directors President; Mizraim Cordero, United Airlines Managing Director Ñ State and Local Government Affairs; and Malik Robinson, CPRD President/CEO. The 15th Annual Dancing with the Denver Stars, benefiting Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.
Photo StevePeterson.photo
CLEO PARKER ROBINSON DANCE
Denver
News: Their jobs call for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and City Councilman Darrell Watson to step gingerly when it comes to dealing with complex issues affecting the city and its residents.
Which may have served them well as they prepared for the 15th Dancing with the Denver Stars, signature fundraiser for Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.
Johnston, partnered with CPRD pro Caeli Blake for a blazing hot cha-cha, and Watson, who came very close to outdoing pro Melvin Sutton with some crazy hip-hop moves, brought down the house prolonged standing ovations from the 800-plus who’d gathered at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel for this Aug. 23 event emceed by actor-comedian Shed G.
“Well all right,” exclaimed Cleo Parker Robinson as Watson and Sutton exhibited their talent to “Lady Marmalade.”
Co-chairs Stacey and Michelle Campbell and Lisa Levin Appel report that while total income is still being tallied, the paddle-raise alone brought in a record $193,200, which is earmarked for Cleo Parker Robinson Dance’s Arts-in-Wellbeing, a program that includes a course titled Mental Health is Wealth.
“In the face of greater economic and social uncertainty we rely on the arts and strong cultural institutions to keep us grounded, healthy and vibrant,” added Malik Robinson, president/CEO of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. “With our new Center for the Healing Arts on the horizon, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is poised to augment its capacity to serve the growing needs and demands of our communities.”
His mom, Cleo Parker Robinson, admitted to being overwhelmed by the event’s “extraordinary” success. “When we started out, we didn’t have a dime, or a building.” Today, with a multi-million-dollar expansion underway at the dance company’s headquarters in the historic Shorter AME Church in Five Points, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is poised to become the hub for dance, culture and education in Denver.
The paddle-raise was called by Simone Ross, president/CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce and a professional auctioneer who also was part of the evening’s Starlettes.
The Starlettes – nine civic leaders including DCPA chief Janice Sinden, The Equity Project founder Dwinita Tyler, business consultant/public speaking coach Gloria Neal and banker Faye Tate — helped carry out the fundraiser’s theme of “From Doo-Wop to Hip-Hop: Celebrating Girl Groups” by dancing to tunes made famous by the Supremes, TLC and Destiny’s Child.
In addition, early childhood education advocate Anna Jo Haynes was presented with the inaugural Cleo Parker Robinson Legacy Award. “Cleo and I love the kids so much,” Haynes said, “and her programs set them on the right road for life.” And, artist Darrell Anderson, who created a piece for the Center for the Healing Arts, was honored as the night’s mystery dancer, the one accompanying Parker Robinson as she entered the ballroom and made her way to the stage.
Besides Johnston and Watson, the 2025 Denver Stars were:
Jeronimo Villa, a district manager with US Bank
Debbie Brown, president of Colorado Business Roundtable
Loren Furman, president/CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce
Nicole Dorsey, a vice president with PNC
Dianne Myles, founder of Human Focused Media
Brian Flores, morning anchor on CBS Colorado
Kelli Ogunsanya, chief operating officer of Delta Dental Colorado
Chad Oliver, LOM Consulting Services
Paul Adkins, senior marketing manager for CoBank
Juan Suarez, vice president and chief inclusion officer for Southwest Airlines
Dr. Andre Mansion, CEO of Big Haus Consulting
Michael Sapp, state government affairs manager for Xcel Energy
About the organization: Now in its 55th season, the nonprofit Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is a multi-cultural performing arts organization perhaps best known for its internationally acclaimed CPRD Ensemble. Other elements include are the Cleo II and Youth and Junior Youth Ensembles, the CPRD Academy, an arts-in-education program that reaches 20,000 students in 80 Colorado schools, arts-in-wellness programming and an affiliation with Metropolitan State University of Denver’s bachelor’s degree in dance.
