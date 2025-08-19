NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

At-large candidate election measure to go to Denver ballot

By 08/19/2025 | updated 8 hours ago
Denver campaign finance reform
The Denver City Council recently approved several amendments to its current campaign finance laws that will prohibit anonymous contributions to candidates.
Getty Images

Denver’s 2025 ballot has grown by another question after the Denver City Council approved a measure Monday that will ask voters to “modernize” how Denver elects its two at-large council members.

The question that will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot asks Denver residents to no longer vote for both of the city’s at-large members on a single ballot, but instead choose them separately on two ballots — At-Large A and At-Large B.

Denver’s At-Large positions are the only city offices not elected by a majority of the votes.

City officials argue that the “single-shot” voting “incentivizes voters to waste their second vote in order not to harm the chances of their first-choice candidate from winning.”

“This is a common-sense, data-informed change that aligns all of our elected offices into the same method, so that all officials are elected by majority,” District 2 Councilmember Kevin Flynn said.

Among concerns for the potential for a “flood of dark money” influence, Flynn called the notion a “complete red herring.”

“This amendment can literally reduce the impact of big money by preventing special interests from getting someone elected with just 25% of the vote,” he said. “That’s easier than having to get a majority, and it’s less expensive for the dark money people.”

In the nine elections since 1991, sponsors say at-Large winners have won with vote percentages ranging from 16.6% to 41.03% of the vote. The average winning percentage for the first-place candidate was 32.77%, and the average for the second-place candidate was 24.41%.

In 2023, council districts with competitive races saw rates of undervoting that were more than double or quadruple the rate in the at-large race compared with the district council races.

Intentionally leaving votes blank as a strategy is “not good for democracy,” said Flynn in an earlier council committee meeting.

At-Large Councilmember Sarah Parady has previously stated that the notion of single-shot voting encouraging “wasted” votes feeds a narrative that the city’s elections are poorly managed.

Tags
Avatar photo
Deborah Smith

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Denver lays off 171 employees, eliminates 665 vacant positions

As city of Denver employees brace for the layoffs the mayor ordered to help plug a $250 million budget deficit over the next 18 months, the Johnston administration has not divulged much information about the number or which departments will be affected most. On Monday afternoon, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s office released preliminary information on […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests