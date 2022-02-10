Gov. Jared Polis, joined by Democratic lawmakers, law enforcement, district attorneys and state officials, will announce a package of public safety bills at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday.
The package is intended to address his State of the State pledge to make Colorado among the top 10 most safe states.
Two elements of that package are already public.
Polis has asked for 107 more employees for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, through his 2022-23 budget request submitted to the Joint Budget Committee in November. The other is Senate Bill 1, dubbed "Safer Streets," sponsored by Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora and Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood. The measure focuses on crime prevention through design changes on community streets.
During his 2022 State of the State address, Polis said he has a five-year goal of making Colorado one of the top 10 safest states. He said he would "put forward a responsible public safety plan that builds on historic legislation of years past, gives much-needed support and funding to local law enforcement while also investing in community-based approaches and organizations that can help prevent violent crime from occurring in the first place."
Polis touted the Buckner-Tipper bill during the speech, which he said "will empower law enforcement to work directly with communities to create stronger, safer communities, with an emphasis on those areas most touched by crime."
Polis also mentioned a get-tough approach on strengthening penalties for drug dealers who peddle fentanyl, although whether that will be part of the package is unknown.
The news conference will be held on the west steps of the state Capitol. Ahead of the news conference, a trio of influential law enforcement groups released a letter indicated they rejected an invitation to the event "due to (the package's) failure to advance policy changes alongside ongoing budgetary proposals."
