Netflix teases instadoc on Trump secretly boarding another aircraft in Turkey

Netflix announced its new instadoc on President Donald Trump’s secret plane switch in Turkey — and shares firsthand accounts from members of the press who were there that day.

“This July, while flying back from a NATO summit in Turkey, President Trump slipped off Air Force One in a catering truck and secretly boarded a different aircraft — leaving traveling reporters to fly on, unaware the president was no longer with them,” a Netflix post on X said Tuesday.

Trump snuck aboard that separate military plane in order to avoid an Iranian assassination plot, according to a report from the Washington Post.

This foiled a previously accepted narrative that Trump boarded the old Air Force One to fly to the United Kingdom.

The video includes footage from the day and part of an interview by Alex Brandon, chief White House photographer for the Associated Press.

“I see those catering vehicles up against the side of Air Force One,” Brandon said. “There’s one at the front and one at the back. And I have never seen that before. Forty years doing presidents, never seen that before. I shot it. I shot the s*** out of it.”

Brandon, as well as White House National Security correspondent for Reuters, Gram Slattery, recounted the moment that White House staff told the press aboard the plane to lower their window shades, according to directions from the Secret Service.

“My little spidey sense is up now,” Brandon said. “I don’t know why this is happening, and I’m on high alert.”

Instadocs: The Decoy Plane premieres on Netflix Sept. 4.