Stealing voters’ expectation of expert wildlife management | Rachel Gabel

Sen. Byron Pelton is my senator and a vote for him (or theoretically any other elected official) is a vote of confidence that he will represent his stakeholders. It is expected that he will vote for what his stakeholders want, based on what he knows to be true and what is communicated to him by those he is elected to represent. Living in rural Colorado, my personal values and Pelton’s typically overlap, though I expect him to have the ability to see the big picture and vote his stakeholders’ will. He consistently irritates anti-ag types by not voting for their bills, but he is doing what he was elected to do- vote his constituents. It’s not just a pipe dream, man.

On the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, each commissioner is appointed, rather than voted by stakeholders, to represent a group, be it parks users, sportsmen, agriculture producers, or non-consumptive users. Governor Jared Polis’ appointments of commissioners of late have been unfamiliar with the stakeholders they are to represent, unfamiliar with the industries they are to represent, and often appear to be warm bodies who will rubberstamp nonsense like the furbearer petition.

Last week’s meeting unraveled the importance of the commission as a whole and as an entity, and it is now important only who is in the seat. That single meeting did more damage to the credibility and trust in the agency and its commission than any wolf ever did.

via engagecpw.org

I could write ad nauseum about the blatant disregard for CPW staff’s expert recommendations, the confusing motion thrown out by former CBD staffer Jessica Beaulieu to support that group’s petition, or the message sent to stakeholders when the commission snuck off behind closed doors to review the motion on the second day of the meeting. I could write about how the panel of experts who presented the furbearer information is arguably the best in the country. I could write about the retired CPW staffer who told the commission their use of parliamentary procedure wasn’t even as solid as the average 4-H meeting. I could write about how former Commissioner Marie Haskett demonstrated the ice water that must pulse through her veins when she addressed the commissioners.

But, the first thing that is taking up space in my mind is Commissioner Jay Tutchton’s repeated answer at his brief office hour appearance at the Governor’s Mansion. Tutchton, when faced with questions and comments from stakeholders, parroted that he’s voting his values. He used to recommend that the Commission follow the recommendation of staff. Now, he’s voting his values.

The second point that should infuriate voters is the March 9 filing of another petition by CBD to make the process to lethally remove a chronically depredating wolf even more difficult. The timing is offensive. What’s even more disgusting is their reasoning listed in the petition.

They claim the changes create increased consistency, clarity, and transparency; are supported by science; and cite data from California, Oregon, and Washington about the effectiveness of carcass removal in preventing livestock conflicts. In 2025, California officials confirmed 175 livestock killed or injured by wolves. Colorado had about 20% of that, making a reference to California’s conflict management dubious. Touting science, transparency, and clarity would be laughable if it weren’t vile given last week’s events.

Just like the furbearer plan, the wolf conflict minimization regulations came through a robust stakeholder process with the recommendations of staff and scientists. These petitions seek to unravel the good faith efforts of bringing all sides to the table and coming to an agreement that doesn’t entirely please any of them. These petitions being sprinkled around like glitter don’t take any other factors into consideration- it’s purely their way or the highway. Everyone who had a seat at the table just had their chairs thrown out the door. This petition, just like the last, is based on ideology and is posturing to win a battle in the war on hunting, trapping, and ranching.

Every voter in the state should be disgusted by CBD and the commissioners who don’t give a damn about science or their own staff or the people they are tasked with representing.

Every voter- whether or not they are a hunter, trapper, rancher, farmer, angler, hiker, skier, biker, outdoor enthusiast, indoor enthusiast, or leaf peeper – is the heir to the good and expert management of wildlife that has been going on since Aldo Leopold first raised his binoculars to his eyes and glassed what was before him. Allowing a handful of activists backed by out of state dollars to steal our inheritance is criminal.