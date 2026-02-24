NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Mayor Johnston wants to host a parade to honor U.S. women’s hockey team in Denver

By 02/24/2026 | updated 48 minutes ago
United States players surround Megan Keller (5) after she scored the winning goal in overtime to beat Canada in the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gold medal celebrations were made controversial after the U.S. men’s hockey team received a phone call from President Donald Trump 

The 2026 Winter Olympics ended in Milan and Cortina on Sunday with both the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams sweeping the gold 2-1 in overtime, dominating over Canada.  

For the U.S. men’s hockey team, it was their first gold medal victory since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” game, when the U.S. won similarly in a close game against the Soviets. For the U.S. women’s hockey team, the last time the United States swept the gold in hockey was at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang. 

In a viral video following the U.S. men’s hockey team win, players were seen laughing during a call with President Donald Trump where he congratulated the men’s team on their gold medal, inviting them to the White House where he mentioned that he would “probably be impeached” if he didn’t invite the women’s team. 

“What would really be cool, and we’ll do the White House the next day, we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys,” President Trump says in the video, “And we have to – I must tell you…We’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?”  

Many of the players are seen laughing, a few saying, “absolutely,” in the viral video circulating around the internet. President Trump then jokes that he might be ‘impeached’ for not inviting the women’s hockey team, who also won gold.  

The video has stirred controversy in the sports community and in online forums with many notable people jumping on board the trend to offer the U.S. women’s hockey teams alternative celebrations.  

In an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston extended an invitation to the U.S. women’s hockey team saying, “Come to Denver instead. America wants to hold an Olympic championship parade in your honor.” 

Mayor Johnston’s caption went on to say, “I understand why you declined the invitation to the White House. I can’t imagine what it’s like to assemble one of the greatest Olympic teams in American history, achieve the impossible, and be celebrated by millions of Americans – only to inspire countless little girls to ask their parents if they can sign up for hockey, and then, before the euphoria has even faded, have your own president suggest that welcoming you to the White House would be a chore.”  

Mayor Johnston continued his post by saying that, “I saw that video, too, and had the same response the rest of America did. He’s simply wrong on how this country feels. You are America’s team. We celebrate you. We stand with you. We want to give you what every Olympic champion team deserves: a moment for the American people to say thank you, out loud and together.” 

In a post made by Flavor Flav on social media platform X, he extended an invitation to the U.S. women’s hockey team saying, “If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite ,,, I’ll host them in Las Vegas.”  

A spokesperson with U.S. Women’s hockey released a statement saying: “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the statement goes on to say, “due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

Avatar photo
Emily Bejarano

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Judge Timothy Tymkovich to step aside, create Colorado-based vacancy on 10th Circuit

Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich of Colorado has announced his intent to step aside as an active member of the Denver-based federal appeals court, creating the first vacancy for President Donald Trump to fill in his second term. In a Feb. 24 letter to Trump and various members of the federal judiciary, Tymkovich indicated he will […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests