Mayor Johnston wants to host a parade to honor U.S. women’s hockey team in Denver

Gold medal celebrations were made controversial after the U.S. men’s hockey team received a phone call from President Donald Trump

The 2026 Winter Olympics ended in Milan and Cortina on Sunday with both the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams sweeping the gold 2-1 in overtime, dominating over Canada.

For the U.S. men’s hockey team, it was their first gold medal victory since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” game, when the U.S. won similarly in a close game against the Soviets. For the U.S. women’s hockey team, the last time the United States swept the gold in hockey was at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang.

In a viral video following the U.S. men’s hockey team win, players were seen laughing during a call with President Donald Trump where he congratulated the men’s team on their gold medal, inviting them to the White House where he mentioned that he would “probably be impeached” if he didn’t invite the women’s team.

“What would really be cool, and we’ll do the White House the next day, we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys,” President Trump says in the video, “And we have to – I must tell you…We’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?”

Many of the players are seen laughing, a few saying, “absolutely,” in the viral video circulating around the internet. President Trump then jokes that he might be ‘impeached’ for not inviting the women’s hockey team, who also won gold.

The video has stirred controversy in the sports community and in online forums with many notable people jumping on board the trend to offer the U.S. women’s hockey teams alternative celebrations.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston extended an invitation to the U.S. women’s hockey team saying, “Come to Denver instead. America wants to hold an Olympic championship parade in your honor.”

Mayor Johnston’s caption went on to say, “I understand why you declined the invitation to the White House. I can’t imagine what it’s like to assemble one of the greatest Olympic teams in American history, achieve the impossible, and be celebrated by millions of Americans – only to inspire countless little girls to ask their parents if they can sign up for hockey, and then, before the euphoria has even faded, have your own president suggest that welcoming you to the White House would be a chore.”

Mayor Johnston continued his post by saying that, “I saw that video, too, and had the same response the rest of America did. He’s simply wrong on how this country feels. You are America’s team. We celebrate you. We stand with you. We want to give you what every Olympic champion team deserves: a moment for the American people to say thank you, out loud and together.”

In a post made by Flavor Flav on social media platform X, he extended an invitation to the U.S. women’s hockey team saying, “If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite ,,, I’ll host them in Las Vegas.”

If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite ,,, I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real. pic.twitter.com/NhtRJ8UxKE — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) February 23, 2026

A spokesperson with U.S. Women’s hockey released a statement saying: “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the statement goes on to say, “due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”