Front Range’s highly anticipated Lost Canyon Ranch Open Space set to expand

An open space of historic proportions between Colorado Springs and Denver is set to get even bigger.

That’s after Castle Rock’s Town Council approved the Parks and Recreation Department pursuing a $1.1 million purchase of 35 acres along the southeast edge of Lost Canyon Ranch Open Space.

“We’ve already bought the Ferrari, let’s put some tires on it,” Councilmember Max Brooks said following the unanimous vote earlier this month.

The Ferrari he was referring to was Lost Canyon Ranch — purchased in 2024 as the town of Castle Rock’s largest open space acquisition ever. On the southeast edge of town, the 681 acres of creek-fed pine forests and rugged cliffs rise to a grassy, panoramic mesa top, forming a mosaic similar to the adjacent Castlewood Canyon State Park.

Ahead of approving the purchase for the added 35 acres, the Town Council took a tour.

“There’s so many great views out there,” Councilmember Ryan Hollingshead said, “but there’s a couple epic views with this purchase too that people are gonna have access to.”

People could get their first look at Lost Canyon Ranch later this year.

That has been the expectation since last fall, when a master plan was approved along with a contract for Timberline TrailCraft to start building the first trails of a network blueprinted to span 15 miles. Trails will be open to hikers only, no bikes or dogs — said to be in line with a conservation easement and public feedback that called for “low-impact recreation with protections for wildlife and cultural resources.”

A town memo outlining the purchase of the additional 35 acres mentions “notable natural resource value and potential archaeological interest.” Horse Thief Cave is noted, along with “an access easement through and across” the open space.

“This will continue to safeguard the tranquility and character of Lost Canyon Ranch Open Space,” Castle Rock Parks Director Jeff Brauer said at the council meeting.

The memo indicates the 35 acres were “assessed” in the broader evaluation of Lost Canyon Ranch back in 2023. “Acquisition efforts were not successful at that time,” the memo reads, going on to detail a subsequent purchase by the Guardian Angel Trust, which has since agreed to sell for $1.1 million.

Pending due diligence, the town anticipates closing on the property April 1.