Final appropriations package includes DHS in lofty goal to avoid Jan. 30 deadline

Appropriators released the final package of government funding bills early Monday morning as the House seeks to pass all 12 bills before the shutdown deadline next week. The contentious nature of the final four bills, however, could make passage an uphill battle.

The final “minibus” includes funding for the departments of Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Homeland Security. Including DHS in the minibus comes after a week of uncertainty from both parties’ appropriators about how they would tackle the bill, due to Democrats’ issues with federal immigration agencies.

The legislation calls for $839.2 billion for defense, $221 billion for Labor-HHS, $102.495 billion for Transportation and related agencies, and $64.4 billion for DHS.

The transportation and homeland security funding bills include community project funding, or earmarks, worth $3.786 billion and $272.7 million, respectively.

Congress has much to do in the next two weeks before the government funding deadline on Jan. 30. With the Senate on recess, the upper chamber will arrive next week with a tall order to pass both this week’s minibus and the two-bill package that was passed by the House last week.

But getting this final four minibus to the Senate will also be a challenge for House leaders. Fiscal hawks tend to balk at large funding packages, insisting bills should each get their own vote. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has a two-seat majority, so he will need to keep his conference in line when it comes time for the procedural rule vote, and then he will likely need Democratic support to get the minibus over the finish line.

Democrats are having their own internal battle over Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with some lawmakers and much of the voting base calling on Democrats to use appropriations to place restrictions on or completely defund ICE. The bill calls for $10 billion to ICE, including $3.8 billion to assist with custody operations to deport illegal immigrants. But this is a $115 million cut, per Appropriations Committee ranking member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT).

DeLauro acknowledged frustrations within her caucus in a statement Monday.

“I understand that many of my Democratic colleagues may be dissatisfied with any bill that funds ICE,” DeLauro said. “I share their frustration with the out-of-control agency. I encourage my colleagues to review the bill and determine what is best for their constituents and communities.”

But, she said, the homeland security bill is “more than just ICE.”

“If we allow a lapse in funding, [Transportation Security Administration] agents will be forced to work without pay, [Federal Emergency Management Agency] assistance could be delayed, and the U.S. Coast Guard will be adversely affected.… A continuing resolution will jettison the guardrails we have secured while ceding authority to President [Donald] Trump, [homeland security adviser] Stephen Miller, and [DHS Secretary Kristi] Noem,” she added.

Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Patty Murray (D-WA) said there is much more to do with restricting ICE, but “the hard truth is that Democrats must win political power to enact the kind of accountability we need.”

“The suggestion that a shutdown in this moment might curb the lawlessness of this administration is not rooted in reality: under a CR and in a shutdown, this administration can do everything they are already doing — but without any of the critical guardrails and constraints imposed by a full-year funding bill,” Murray echoed DeLauro.

DHS was supposed to be included in the two-bill package last week that funds financial services and national security, but appropriators removed it and were considering everything from a separate vote to a full-year continuing resolution on DHS funding.

In the end, appropriators included it in this week’s legislation, for now. DeLauro said in her statement that Republicans have “committed” to holding a separate show vote on one of the bills, as they did with the commerce, justice, and science bill two weeks ago, to ease conservative criticisms.