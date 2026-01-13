Modern public safety tools strengthen the freedoms we cherish | OPINION

By Samuel G. Michael

As someone who has spent years working alongside Ethiopian families across Colorado, I’ve heard a common story. Many of us came to this country seeking two things that define the American promise — safety and freedom. We came because America offers the promise you can raise your children without fear, build a business through hard work, and live in a community where your rights are respected. These freedoms are precious to us, and we are protective of them.

That is exactly why we support the responsible, widespread use of license plate recognition (LPR) technology across Colorado. LPRs do not infringe on the freedoms we cherish. In fact, they help protect them by giving law enforcement an essential tool to keep our communities safe.

Crime affects people differently, but working families and immigrant communities often bear the brunt of it. A stolen car isn’t just an inconvenience. It can mean missed shifts, lost income, cancelled medical appointments, or a child who can’t get to school. For small business owners, repeated theft can undo years of sacrifice. When crime disrupts stability, it threatens the very opportunity people came here to pursue.

LPRs make a real, measurable difference. They help police recover stolen vehicles, identify suspects in serious crimes, and prevent repeat offenses. And they do so with precision: LPRs read license plates, not faces. They cannot identify who is in the car or track the personal details of someone’s life. They simply flag vehicles linked to crimes. That narrow function is why communities nationwide are adopting this tool and seeing meaningful results.

My support for LPRs is grounded in both experience and principle. I’ve spoken with families who felt helpless after losing their only vehicle. I’ve seen how crime can undermine a newcomer’s sense of belonging. And I believe safety is not at odds with freedom — it is essential to it. A person cannot fully pursue opportunity if they are constantly worried about the security of their home, their business, or their transportation.

When cities pair LPRs with transparency and clear guardrails, community trust grows. We have seen how smart policy — like the thoughtful guardrails recently put in place in Denver — can ensure safety tools are used fairly and effectively. These guardrails are not complicated: establish safeguards to make sure cameras are used solely for public safety purposes and communicate openly with residents. These steps strengthen confidence without sacrificing effectiveness.

But the core point stands regardless of any one city’s policy — LPRs are a valuable, modern tool that help protect everyday people. Colorado has an opportunity to show how they can be used responsibly and effectively to support safer neighborhoods, stronger communities and the freedom to build a better life.

My perspective comes from working within the Ethiopian community, listening to concerns, and understanding the hopes so many families carry. Our community wants what every community wants — to live in neighborhoods that are safe, fair and respectful. We want our seniors to walk without fear, our workers to get to their jobs reliably, and our children to grow up in a Colorado where opportunity is not derailed by avoidable crime. And we believe LPR technology is an important tool for keeping Colorado safe.

Safety and freedom are not opposites. They rely on each other. And with tools like LPRs used responsibly, Colorado can strengthen both.

Samuel G. Michael is president of the Ethiopian Community of Colorado which has more than 3,500 members.