Deadly Aurora Christmas Eve shooting was ‘targeted’

A Christmas Eve shooting in Aurora that has left two individuals dead and three wounded was “targeted,” according to an Aurora Police Department spokesperson.

“This was not a random shooting,” Gabby Easterwood told The Denver Gazette. “The people knew each other.”

Aurora Police said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Billings Street near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Interstate 225.

Officers found five people with gunshot wounds.

All were transported to the hospital.

Two of the victims, a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will provide the identities of the victims at a later time.

The three other victims include a 42-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man.

Easterwood noted that Aurora Police would provide an update as soon as more information from the investigation is confirmed.

Aurora Police said their preliminary investigation suggests the shooting happened among known parties.

No suspect has been identified, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation by the Major Crime Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or through their website. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.

