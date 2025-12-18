Marijuana rescheduling order sparks mixed reactions in Colorado

Colorado policymakers and advocacy groups are reacting to an executive order signed by President Trump that will begin loosening federal restrictions on marijuana.

Trump signed the order on Thursday, directing federal agencies to pursue reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule I controlled substance to Schedule III, the same category as drugs like Tylenol and codeine.

Colorado Leads, an organization that represents the marijuana industry, celebrated the order and its implications for marijuana businesses.

“While rescheduling alone will not resolve all the challenges created by conflicting state and federal laws, it is an important development that is long overdue,” said CEO Chuck Smith. “Reclassifying cannabis under Schedule III will alleviate the unfair federal tax burden and lack of access to banking and financial services that cannabis businesses have shouldered for years. State-legal cannabis businesses that create jobs, pay taxes, and provide adults and medical patients with safe and legal access to cannabis deserve to be treated fairly, and this would be a big step in that direction. When it comes to addressing the wide range of criminal justice implications associated with prohibition, Schedule III does not go nearly far enough, but it will help pave the way for those important reforms.”

One Chance to Grow Up, an organization that raises awareness of marijuana’s potential harm to children, said it was “disappointed” by the executive order.

“Across the country, high-potency marijuana products are proliferating, even as research continues to demonstrate harm to the developing brain,” said policy director Diane Carlson. “Reclassifying marijuana at any potency or amount wrongly suggests that it carries a lower risk of misuse and has accepted medical value, claims the science debunks.”

Rescheduling marijuana would increase opportunities for medical research, potentially lower criminal penalties for possession and distribution, and enable more FDA oversight, potentially paving the way for approval of cannabis-derived medications.

However, the order would not fully legalize the drug at the federal level.

The order also calls for expanded research and access to CBD, a legal and increasingly popular hemp-derived product. However, the benefits of CBD continue to be debated by experts.

A new Medicare program would allow older adults to access legal hemp-derived CBD at no cost, if recommended by a doctor, said Dr. Mehmet Oz, who heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.