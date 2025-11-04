Douglas County voters elect new leaders to school board

Douglas County voters are poised to elect a new set of leaders among eight candidates chasing four of the seven Douglas County School District Board of Education seats in Tuesday’s election, according to early unofficial results.

Here are the election results:

District E: Deborah (Dede) Kramer (46.86%), Clark Callahan (53.14%)

Kramer raised $41,446 in her campaign, the most of all eight candidates. She ran on academic excellence and keeping boys out of girls sports. Callahan, who raised $31,125.99, ran on disciplined financing and competitive compensation.

District G: Kelly Denzler (53.53%), Stephen Vail (46.47%)

Denzler raised $31,184.99 in her campaign. She ran on equitable education and teacher recruitment and retention. Vail, who raised $31,054, ran on defending parents rights, keeping boys out of girls’ sports and transparency.

District B: Kyrzia Parker (51.62%), Matthew Smith (48.38%)

Parker, who raised $32,689, campaigned on prioritizing students and their programming, plus strengthening trust with educators. Smith, who raised $30,778.78, ran on teaching real world skills, transparency and accountability for leaders.

District D: Keaton Gambill (46.32%), Tony Ryan (53.68%)

Gambill, who raised $30,515, campaigned on support systems, safety conduct policies and academic performance. Ryan raised $33,799.99. He campaigned on safety in schools, mental health resources and extra curricular activities.

This election cycle, safety in schools topped the priorities for DCSD board candidates, who also pointed to transparency and the issue of transgender boys in girls’ sports.

Members on the board typically identify as nonpartisan but they have run on issues hewing to partisan values.

DCSD has more than 61,000 students across 92 charter, elementary, middle and high schools.

All candidates raised a similar number of funding in their campaigns, averaging $32,824 in contributions.