Trump awarded highest honor from South Korea, hopes for ‘grand deal’ with China

President Donald Trump arrived in South Korea on Wednesday after two days in Japan, where he met with Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

He arrived at Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday afternoon to a red-carpet welcome, a 21-gun salute, and a band playing “Hail to the Chief.” The president was greeted by H.E. Hyun Cho, the foreign minister of the Republic of Korea. South Korean military officers flanked the red carpet.

As Trump continued his meet-and-greet, the band performed “Y.M.C.A.,” a song by the Village People released in 1978 that enjoyed a resurgence after Trump frequently used it on the campaign trail during the 2024 presidential election.

Shortly thereafter, Trump would meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. In honor of his visit, Lee gifted Trump with a replica of the Gold Crown of Cheonmachong, an artifact from the ancient Korean civilization of the Silla Kingdom.

“This golden crown, symbolizing the golden age of the Korea-U.S. alliance and the spirit of Silla, which first brought peace to the Korean Peninsula, was prepared as a gift for President Trump, who visited Gyeongju as a state guest,” read a statement released by South Korea President Lee’s office.

As a gesture of alliance and friendship between the U.S. and South Korea, Lee also awarded Trump the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, South Korea’s highest honor.

“This medal is presented to honor President Trump’s achievements in opening dialogue for peace on the Korean Peninsula six years ago and to express gratitude in advance for the peace and prosperity he will bring to the peninsula,” noted South Korea’s presidential office.

Trump expressed gratitude for the accolades, saying he would “cherish” the gifts.

“That is really beautiful. I can wear it right now,” Trump quipped.

Trump then headed to Gyeongju, South Korea, to deliver the keynote address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. The president spoke on a variety of topics, including the economic achievements the U.S. has hit in Trump’s second term, and over $18 trillion in investments that companies have pledged to the U.S.

He also spoke about his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The president expressed optimism that the two countries would be able to reach a deal and resolve their economic squabbles, which have led to a trade war between the U.S. and China.

“I think we’re going to have a deal,” said Trump. “I think it’ll be a good deal for both. And that’s really a great result.”