First Gentleman Marlon Reis has been discharged from UC Health at the Anschutz Medical Campus after a short stay to treat worsening symptoms from COVID-19.
Reis is the partner of Gov. Jared Polis; they have two children. Polis drove Reis home this morning.
In a statement from the governor's office, Reis said he is thankful "to the doctors, nurses, and staff and for the support and well wishes we have received from friends, neighbors, and Coloradans during this time. I hold everyone who has been affected by this deadly virus in my heart. Jared and I continue to encourage our fellow Coloradans to remain vigilant, wear masks, stay six feet apart, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands regularly.”
Polis drove Reis to UCHealth Sunday after Reis experienced shortness of breath and a slightly worsening cough. He was treated with dexamethasone for inflammation and Remdesivir, and he did not require oxygen.
Reis and Polis both tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28. Where they were exposed is unknown.
Polis continues to be asymptomatic and will return to public activities as soon as doctors clear him to be around others.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.