Colorado aims to close talent gap with new workforce development initiatives

Colorado’s education leaders and legislators are planning changes to the state’s workforce development programs to help more students earn college degrees, certifications, and apprenticeships.

Gov. Jared Polis, Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie and Sen. Jeff Bridges, joined representatives from state agencies, universities, and apprenticeship programs to announce the release of a new report that makes recommendations for how the state can improve its postsecondary talent development system.

Polis commissioned the report through an executive order last spring, which in part directed state agencies to collaborate on changes to the state’s postsecondary education and training programs to “meet the needs of learners, employers, and the economy.”

The report makes several recommendations, including streamlining higher education and workforce development services under a single state department to serve students, job seekers, and employers.

“If I can’t even name all of the state agencies that are involved in this programs, how can a job seeker possibly find what they’re looking for?” Polis asked. “Colorado has pioneered high-quality options for learners, job seekers, and employeers, and we’re looking to do more. We can be better, we can be more efficient, and that means making pathways to opportunity easier to find.”

According to a recent report, Colorado has 472 schools, over 300 apprenticeship programs, over 4,500 eligible training programs, and nearly 10,000 degree options for high school graduates across seven state agencies.

“The way that we have siloed all of the things that happen after high school in the state is not good for the people out there looking to get that education or postsecondary certification that they need to enter into the workforce and get those good-paying jobs,” said Bridges, adding that research shows three-quarters of all jobs in Colorado will require some postsecondary education by the end of the decade.

According to McCluskie, she and a bipartisan coalition of fellow legislators plan to introduce a bill in the upcoming session to “design what comes next.”

“The initial piece of legislation that we are focused on now is, how do we build this department?” she said. “Who needs to be at the table to help design that? What are the steps that we need to take in order to figure out how we actually move the parts and pieces.”

According to the Governor’s Office, Colorado’s economy is facing a “talent wall”—over 900,000 Colorado workers earn less than $25 an hour, while nearly 140,000 are unemployed. At the same time, the state’s aging population and decreasing number of new residents is leading to a labor shortage, particularly when it comes to skilled workers in trades like construction, welding, and carpentry.

The General Assembly has passed several laws aimed at improving the state’s workforce education programs, including last year’s House Bill 1340, which provides students from households making $90,000 or less per year with two years of free community college, and 2022’s House Bill 1215, which established a task force to recommend policies to support statewide development of work-based learning opportunnities for Colorado students.

“Colorado is a growing hub of innovation, attracting growing businesses, and fostering emerging sectors,” said Polis. “That is why we are taking the necessary steps to grow our economy and ensure every Coloradan has more opportunities.”