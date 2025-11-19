Colorado House GOP announces committee assignments for 2026 session
The Colorado House’s Republican leadership has announced its members’ committee assignments for the 2026 legislative session, which begins Jan. 14.
“These committee assignments showcase our readiness to bring accountability and common sense back into the legislative process,” said Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell, R-Colorado Springs. “The members chosen for these committees understand the challenges families are facing, and they are prepared to scrutinize every proposal through the lens of affordability, safety, and responsible government. House Republicans will be an active and effective voice for the millions of Coloradans who expect better results from their state government.”
“These assignments put strong, knowledgeable members in the rooms where the biggest decisions will be made,” added Assistant Minority Leader Ty Winter of Trinidad. “Our caucus is ready to ask tough questions, defend taxpayers, and advance practical solutions that help Colorado families. We take these responsibilities seriously, and we plan to approach every committee with the focus and work ethic that Coloradans deserve.”
House GOP committee assignments are as follows:
Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources:
- Ty Winter of Trinidad (ranking member)
- Lori Garcia Sander of Eaton
- Dusty Johnson of Fort Morgan
- Larry Don Suckla of Cortez
Appropriations:
- Rick Taggart of Grand Junction (ranking member)
- Scott Bottoms of Colorado Springs
- Jarvis Caldwell of Colorado Springs
- Matt Soper of Delta
Business Affairs and Labor:
- Chris Richardson of Elizabeth (ranking member)
- Max Brooks of Castle Rock
- Ryan Gonzalez of Fort Lupton
- Rebecca Keltie of Colorado Springs
- Larry Don Suckla of Cortez
Education:
- Lori Garcia Sander of Eaton (ranking member)
- Mary Bradfield of Colorado Springs
- Ava Flanell of Colorado Springs
- Anthony Hartsook of Parker
- Dusty Johnson of Fort Morgan
Energy & Environment:
- Dan Woog of Erie (ranking member)
- Carlos Barron of Fort Lupton
- Ken DeGraaf of Colorado Springs
- Scott Slaugh of Johnstown
Finance:
- Anthony Hartsook of Parker (ranking member)
- Max Brooks of Castle Rock
- Ken DeGraaf of Colorado Springs
- Ryan Gonzalez of Fort Lupton
- Ron Weinberg of Loveland
Health & Human Services:
- Mary Bradfield of Colorado Springs (ranking member)
- Brandi Bradley of Littleton
- Lori Garcia Sander of Eaton
- Dusty Johnson of Fort Morgan
Judiciary:
- Matt Soper of Delta (ranking member)
- Ava Flanell of Colorado Springs
- Rebecca Keltie of Colorado Springs
- Scott Slaugh of Johnstown
State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs:
- Stephanie Luck of Penrose (ranking member)
- Scott Bottoms of Colorado Springs
- Brandi Bradley of Littleton
Transportation, Housing & Local Government:
- Larry Don Suckla of Cortez (ranking member)
- Carlos Barron of Fort Lupton
- Chris Richardson of Elizabeth
- Dan Woog of Erie
Joint Budget Committee:
- Rick Taggart of Grand Junction (ranking member)
House Democratic leadership has not yet released members’ committee assignments.