Today is July 31, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

In little over two years since taking office, President Joe Biden has made multiple historic appointments to Colorado's federal trial court, selecting the first openly gay judge and the first Asian American judge, for example.

But Biden opted for a different kind of diversity when he installed the most recent member of the U.S. District Court, Gordon P. Gallagher.

Gallagher is the first federal district judge in Colorado's history to be stationed outside of Denver — a distinction he bears proudly.

"We do come to our life and work with the experiences of where we live and what we do and who we’re around on a daily basis. And that informs how we approach a myriad of issues," said Gallagher on Friday, during his ceremonial swearing-in at the Alfred A. Arraj U.S. Courthouse in downtown Denver.

If you’re like many keen observers of Colorado’s evolving political landscape, you’ve probably spent some time lately asking yourself a burning question: How did we get here?

Over the past 20 years, Colorado’s political makeup has completely turned upside down, going from a conservative-leaning state with Republicans holding nearly every statewide office and majorities in both chambers of the legislature to an almost exact mirror image this year, with Democrats celebrating their third consecutive statewide sweep.

Historians debate whether events are primarily governed by broad social currents, or whether it’s an accumulation of consequential decisions made by individuals that propel the state of affairs in one direction or another.

Under the assumption that it’s at least some of both, we decided to take a look at instances of the latter, at key moments when things could have gone either way.

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education has twice rejected convening business behind closed doors since holding an unlawful executive session in March.

At least three directors — including Board President Xóchitl Gaytán — have said they want to curb the board’s use of executive sessions in the wake of public criticism of their secret meeting on March 23.

The board had ostensibly met to discuss the accused student shooter and security arrangements in response to the March 22 shooting at the district’s flagship campus: East High School.

But the meeting veered into a policy discussion about the district’s ban on armed police officers in schools.

“We have not had an executive session since,” Director Charmaine Lindsay said. “Several of us on the board have decided we’re not going to have executive sessions.”

Lindsay added, “We’re pretty much going to shut them down.”

In Aurora and Denver — two neighboring cities pursuing divergent strategies to resolving homelessness — talk of if and how collaboration could take place is brewing among city leaders.

At the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City event on Thursday, regional collaboration — if and how it might unfold — emerged as a theme, as Denver metro area cities look to solve the area’s most pressing challenges. Four Front Range mayors — Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade — sat on the panel, in which homelessness became a focal point.

The idea of all metro municipalities, specifically Denver and Aurora, working together to solve homelessness arose more than once during the chamber event, as it did at Johnston’s first of 78 neighborhood town halls regarding homelessness earlier last week, and throughout long debates held in Aurora last year as the city council crafted its plan to tackle the crisis within Aurora’s borders.

The prospect shines a spotlight on differing approaches Denver and Aurora are pursuing to solve homelessness. Both cities, which share a border, have launched major initiatives on homelessness in the past year, most recently with the rollout of Johnston’s aggressive initiatives that include getting a significant number of people off the streets before 2024 begins.

At the outset, their approaches diverge.

Carmen Madrigal, a breast cancer survivor, gets choked up talking about the phone calls she’s made to cancer patients to cancel appointments because Kaiser Permanente was short staffed.

“This is not OK,” said Madrigal, of Aurora.

Madrigal, an optical business coordinator, has worked for Kaiser Permanente in Colorado for nearly nine years.

She was one of what organizers estimated as roughly 1,000 Service Employees International Union (SEIU) members who stood on the picket line outside the Kaiser Permanente Waterpark Administrative Facility in Aurora on Saturday. They joined thousands of Kaiser employees in California, Washington and Oregon in a coordinated protest of the “unsafe staffing and patient care crisis.”

“This is about patient care,” Madrigal said. “This is not just about us.”