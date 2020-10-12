Voter Guide cover 100220
Incumbent Republican Jim Smallwood faces Democrat Elissa Flaumenhaft and Libertarian Wayne Harlos.

About the district:

Located in Douglas County, the district includes Parker, Castle Rock and Franktown, and goes all the way to the Douglas-El Paso county line.

Population: 167,965

Households: 58,823

Median Household Income: $112,729

Median Age: 38.1% Over 65: 11%

Poverty Rate: 3.5%

Racial Breakdown: 84% white; 9% Hispanic; 2% Asian; 1% Black

Voter Breakdown: 18% Dem; 41% GOP; 39%  UAF

The candidates:

Jim Smallwood, Republican

jimsmallwoodforcolorado.com

About Smallwood: Smallwood is an insurance broker and small business owner. He serves on the Senate Health & Human Services Committee and on the joint Legislative Audit Committee. Notable bills: In 2019 he sponsored a bill (later signed into law) to require schools to provide information on safe haven laws, which became embroiled in the controversy over modifications to the sex education law. He also sponsored the 2018 law requiring standalone emergency rooms to fully inform consumers about their health care options. He has also twice sponsored bills, unsuccessfully, seeking to repeal the state’s health exchange and the reinsurance program. 

Elissa Flaumenhaft, Democrat

ej4sd4.com

About Flaumenhaft: A first-time candidate for statewide office, Flaumenhaft is a biologist for Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies. She mentors students at the STEM School in HIghlands Ranch and at the Aurora Lights Program. In her spare time, she is a powerlifter and plays center on the Denver Bandits, a women’s football team.

Wayne Harlos, Libertarian

https://ballotpedia.org/Wayne_Harlos

About Harlos: Harlos, of Castle Rock, is also a first-time candidate for state office. He is a real estate agent who previously ran for Castle Rock town council in 2018. His wife, Katie, is a Libertarian candidate in House District 45.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Smallwood: $48,052

Top donors: COPIC (medical liability insurance) small donor ($2,000), Healthier Colorado small donor ($1,000), NAIOP (commercial real estate) small donor ($500); 44 donors at the $400 level.

Flaumenhaft: $2,394

Top donors: Herschel Ramsey of Parker ($800), Michael Driscoll of Parker ($400) and Mary Ramsey of Parker ($300). 

Harlos: $0

Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Harlos has not reported any campaign contributions.

Colorado Politics Analysis:

Safe Republican. No Democrat has ever represented the district. Smallwood won his first election 63% to 28% over his Democratic challenger in 2016. 

