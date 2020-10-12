Incumbent Republican Jim Smallwood faces Democrat Elissa Flaumenhaft and Libertarian Wayne Harlos.
Located in Douglas County, the district includes Parker, Castle Rock and Franktown, and goes all the way to the Douglas-El Paso county line.
Population: 167,965
Households: 58,823
Median Household Income: $112,729
Median Age: 38.1% Over 65: 11%
Poverty Rate: 3.5%
Racial Breakdown: 84% white; 9% Hispanic; 2% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 18% Dem; 41% GOP; 39% UAF
The candidates:
Jim Smallwood, Republican
About Smallwood: Smallwood is an insurance broker and small business owner. He serves on the Senate Health & Human Services Committee and on the joint Legislative Audit Committee. Notable bills: In 2019 he sponsored a bill (later signed into law) to require schools to provide information on safe haven laws, which became embroiled in the controversy over modifications to the sex education law. He also sponsored the 2018 law requiring standalone emergency rooms to fully inform consumers about their health care options. He has also twice sponsored bills, unsuccessfully, seeking to repeal the state’s health exchange and the reinsurance program.
Elissa Flaumenhaft, Democrat
About Flaumenhaft: A first-time candidate for statewide office, Flaumenhaft is a biologist for Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies. She mentors students at the STEM School in HIghlands Ranch and at the Aurora Lights Program. In her spare time, she is a powerlifter and plays center on the Denver Bandits, a women’s football team.
Wayne Harlos, Libertarian
https://ballotpedia.org/Wayne_Harlos
About Harlos: Harlos, of Castle Rock, is also a first-time candidate for state office. He is a real estate agent who previously ran for Castle Rock town council in 2018. His wife, Katie, is a Libertarian candidate in House District 45.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Smallwood: $48,052
Top donors: COPIC (medical liability insurance) small donor ($2,000), Healthier Colorado small donor ($1,000), NAIOP (commercial real estate) small donor ($500); 44 donors at the $400 level.
Flaumenhaft: $2,394
Top donors: Herschel Ramsey of Parker ($800), Michael Driscoll of Parker ($400) and Mary Ramsey of Parker ($300).
Harlos: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Harlos has not reported any campaign contributions.
Colorado Politics Analysis:
Safe Republican. No Democrat has ever represented the district. Smallwood won his first election 63% to 28% over his Democratic challenger in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.