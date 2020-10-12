Democrat Carlos Lopez faces Republican Cleave Simpson in this open southeastern Colorado seat.
By land mass, the largest Senate district in Colorado, covering one-quarter of the state, a total of 26,000 square miles. It includes the counties of Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Rio Grande, Saguache and part of Pueblo. This is an open seat, currently represented by term-limited Republican Sen. Larry Crowder of Alamosa.
In voter registration, the most evenly-divided Senate district in the state among Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters.
Population: 138,041
Households: 55,245
Median Household Income: $40,398
Median Age: 42.4 Over 65: 20%
Poverty Rate: 19.4%
Racial Breakdown: 59% white; 37% Hispanic; 1% Black; 1% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 31% Dem; 35% GOP; 33% UAF
The candidates:
Carlos R. Lopez, Democrat
About Lopez: Lopez, a first-time candidate for state office, is a member of Trinidad City Council and a former board member of the Colorado Municipal League. He believes the state government gives short shrift to rural Colorado, and advocates for better funding for health care in rural Colorado as well as public education funding.
Cleave Simpson, Republican
About Simpson: He’s the general manager of the Rio Grande Water Conservation District, a member of the state’s Interbasin Compact Committee, which facilitates conversations among the state’s nine basin roundtables, key players in the state water plan. He is a first-time candidate for statewide office and a fourth-generation rancher and farmer in the San Luis Valley. His top issues are agriculture, water and education.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Lopez: $19,074
Top donors: Lopez has put $4,380 from his own pocket into the race. Other donors: American Federation of Teachers ($500) and 15 donors at $400, including attorneys Frank Azar and daughter Margeaux Azar.
Simpson: $45,154
Top donors: Colorado Apartment Association small donor ($2,675); the Colorado Education Association ($2,500) and the Colorado Medical Society small donor ($2,000).
Colorado Politics Analysis
Safe Republican. Despite the even distribution of voter registration, it’s unlikely that Lopez will be able to beat the better-funded Simpson. Did you notice that Simpson picked up a contribution from the CEA? He’s the only Republican they’ve given campaign money to this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.