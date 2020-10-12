Former House member and Democrat James Rashad Coleman is running for the open seat against Republican Jerry Burton.
About the district:
Located in Denver, including the airport, Green Valley Ranch and Central Park (formerly Stapleton). This is an open seat, after Sen. Angela Williams first decided to run for the U.S. Senate but after ending that candidacy abandoned plans to run for re-election. This is the second of two Senate districts (SD18 is the other) where Democrats have a majority in voter registrations and the GOP voter registration percentage is in the single digits.
Population: 179,613
Households: 62,302
Median Household Income: $72,580
Median Age: 33.3 Over 65: 8%
Poverty Rate: 13%
Racial Breakdown: 40% white; 33% Hispanic; 20% Black; 3% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 53% Dem; 7% GOP; 38% UAF
The candidates:
Jerry Burton, Unity Party Of Colorado
About Burton: A first-time candidate, Burton is the only member of the Unity party running for the Senate. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marines and is an advocate for the homeless. In 2019, he was part of the successful effort to persuade a Denver judge to overturn the city’s camping ban.
James Rashad Coleman, Democrat
About Coleman: Coleman has served two terms in the House, working on the Appropriations and Education committees and as vice-chair of Business Affairs & Labor. He was a co-sponsor in 2020 of a redistricting bill that banned counting prison inmates in the counties in which they are housed. He’s also sponsored legislation on education and law enforcement issues.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Burton: $0
Top donors: Burton has not yet reported any campaign donations.
Coleman: $68,426
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($4,400), Colorado Education Association ($2,500), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($2,000) and Healthier Colorado ($2,000).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. ‘Nuff said.
