Democrat Chris Hansen was appointed to the seat by a vacancy committee and faces Republican Doug Townsend.
Located in Denver, this district includes the central east area, including Glendale. The district has a small sliver in Arapahoe County north of Greenwood Village. SD31 is one of the few where Democrats hold a plurality of voter registrations. This is technically an open seat, after Senate President Pro tem Lois Court resigned in January due to illness.
Population: 167,225
Households: 86,002
Median Household Income: $59,257
Median Age: 36.4 Over 65: 15%
Poverty Rate: 10.8%
Racial Breakdown: 70% white; 14% Hispanic; 9% Black; 4% Asian
Voter Breakdown:46% Dem; 13% GOP; 39% UAF
The candidates:
Chris Hansen, Democrat
About Hansen: Hansen was appointed to the seat in January by a Democratic vacancy committee, after serving three years in the House, including on the Joint Budget Committee. In the Senate, he’s a member of the Senate appropriations, finance, and state, veterans and military affairs committees. His most prominent issue: renewable energy and everything that entails, including electric vehicles.
Doug Townsend, Republican
About Townsend: He counts among his life lessons growing up in Indiana and Indiana high school basketball. While he hasn’t run for state office in Colorado before, he’s run for elected office in Indiana several times, including for Indianapolis mayor in 1991. Townsend is a certified public accountant and served as CEO of what’s now Denver’s Downtown Aquarium, helping it through a financial restructuring. He’s also a master scuba instructor. Townsend lists issues such as anti-abortion, K-12 education and school choice, and eliminating the Hospital Provider Fee as a way of lowering health care costs.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Hansen: $112,159
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($4,000), Colorado firefighters’ small donor ($4,000); trial lawyers small donor ($2,000).
Townsend: $14,228
Top donors: Townsend has been his own best funder, with $9,910 in cash and non-monetary contributions. He’s also taken $400 contributions from the Colorado Liberty Fund and the Denver County GOP Central Committee.
Colorado Politics Analysis:
Safe Democrat. In the last two elections for this seat, Democratic candidates won with 69% of the vote.
