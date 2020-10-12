Democrat Rhonda Fields is defending her seat against Libertarian Michele Poague.
Located in Arapahoe County, this district is a mix of urban and rural, including Aurora and eastern Arapahoe County, all the way past Deer Trail, more than 50 miles.
Population: 160,470
Households: 54,915
Median Household Income: $58,889
Median Age: 33.3; Over 65:10%
Poverty Rate: 13.5%
Racial Breakdown: 41% white; 32% Hispanic; 17% Black; 5% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 36% Dem; 22% GOP; 41% UAF
The candidates:
Rhonda Fields, Democrat
About Fields: Fields, whose son and his fiance were murdered by two of the three men now on Colorado’s Death Row, served three terms in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2016. She currently chairs the joint Capital Development Committee and the Senate Health & Human Services Committee, is vice-chair of State, Veterans & Military Affairs, and also serves on the Legislative Audit Committee. She is often a moderate voice in the Senate and stymied Democratic attempts to repeal the state’s death penalty until 2020, when two Republicans crossed over to support the repeal, giving it 19-13 approval. In 2020, she was a co-sponsor of the law enforcement accountability measure, SB 217; and the law allowing college athletes to be paid.
Michele Poague, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/Michele_Poague
About Poague: This is Poague’s third try at the state Senate on the Libertarian ticket. She’s a science fiction writer but her position on the issues is unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Fields: $62,302
Top donors: Colorado Medical Society small donor ($5,350); Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000); Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000).
Poague: $$0
Top donors: Despite three tries, Poague has yet to report any campaign donations.
Colorado Politics Analysis:
Safe Democrat. This is one of two Senate races that doesn’t have a Republican opponent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.