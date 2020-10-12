Democrat Janet Buckner and Republican Karl Stecher vie for this open seat.
Located in Arapahoe County, including central and southern Aurora. This is an open seat, held by the term-limited President Pro tem Nancy Todd, who served 16 years in the General Assembly.
Population: 152,909
Households: 55,086
Median Household Income: $74,466
Median Age: 36.2; Over 65: 12%
Poverty Rate: 7.3%
Racial Breakdown: 56% white; 19% Hispanic; 12% Black; 7% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 35% Dem; 22% GOP; 42% UAF
The candidates:
Janet Buckner, Democrat
About Buckner: Currently Speaker Pro tem of the House, Buckner first came to the General Assembly, appointed by a Democratic vacancy committee in July 2015 to replace her late husband, Rep. John Buckner. She serves on the House Appropriations, Health & Insurance and Education committees. Laws sponsored by Buckner include the 2020 CROWN Act, which banned discrimination based on ethnic/racial hairstyles and laws on early childhood education. In 2018, a Buckner-sponsored bill allowing community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing got pushback from Hickenlooper and CU, but he signed it anyway. She also has carried bills on organ donation and cancer treatment.
Karl Stecher, Republican
About Stecher: He’s a retired neurosurgeon and first-time candidate for state office. His issues include conservation, including support for parks and open space; helping family-owned businesses and education, including “free choice in charter, private and at-home schools.”
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Buckner: $52,875
Top donors: Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), Colorado Educational Association ($2,750) and Fund for Educational Progress of Aurora ($2,650).
Steicher: $667
Top donors: Stecher has yet to report any campaign contributions.
Colorado Politics Analysis
Safe Democrat. Fuggedaboutit. Buckner is a shoo-in to win the race to replace Todd.
