Democrat Janet Buckner and Republican Karl Stecher vie for this open seat.

About the district:

Located in Arapahoe County, including central and southern Aurora. This is an open seat, held by the term-limited President Pro tem Nancy Todd, who served 16 years in the General Assembly.

Population: 152,909

Households: 55,086

Median Household Income: $74,466

Median Age: 36.2; Over 65: 12%

Poverty Rate: 7.3%

Racial Breakdown: 56% white; 19% Hispanic; 12% Black; 7% Asian

Voter Breakdown: 35% Dem; 22% GOP; 42%  UAF

The candidates:

Janet Buckner, Democrat

janetbuckner.com

About Buckner: Currently Speaker Pro tem of the House, Buckner first came to the General Assembly, appointed by a Democratic vacancy committee in July 2015 to replace her late husband, Rep. John Buckner. She serves on the House Appropriations, Health & Insurance and Education committees. Laws sponsored by Buckner include the 2020 CROWN Act, which banned discrimination based on ethnic/racial hairstyles and laws on early childhood education. In 2018, a Buckner-sponsored bill allowing community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing got pushback from Hickenlooper and CU, but he signed it anyway. She also has carried bills on organ donation and cancer treatment.

Karl Stecher, Republican

stecher4senate.com

About Stecher: He’s a retired neurosurgeon and first-time candidate for state office. His issues include conservation, including support for parks and open space; helping family-owned businesses and education, including “free choice in charter, private and at-home schools.”

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Buckner: $52,875

Top donors: Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), Colorado Educational Association ($2,750) and Fund for Educational Progress of Aurora ($2,650).

Steicher: $667

Top donors: Stecher has yet to report any campaign contributions. 

Colorado Politics Analysis

Safe Democrat. Fuggedaboutit. Buckner is a shoo-in to win the race to replace Todd. 

