Republican Suzanne Staiert is vying for the vote against Democrat Chris Kolker.
Located in southern Arapahoe County, including Centennial, this is an open seat. Republican Sen. Jack Tate decided not to run for reelection in 2020. This is the hottest Senate race in the state. Republicans must hold this seat if they have any chance of retaking the Senate.
This district has had the most dramatic change in voter registration of any Senate district in the past four years. In 2016, Republicans dominated all voter groups, but unaffiliated voters have surged since then and so have Democrats. The district also had one of the best track records for voter turnout (just shy of 80%) in 2016.
Population: 153,560
Households: 54,779
Median Household Income: $105,168
Median Age: 39.4 Over 65: 13%
Poverty Rate: 3.9%
Racial breakdown: 76% white; 10% Hispanic; 7% Asian; 4% Black
Voter breakdown: 28% Dem; 29% GOP; 41% UAF
The candidates:
Chris Kolker, Democrat
sites.google.com/view/kolkerforcolorado/home
About Kolker: This is Kolker’s second attempt at state office; he ran for House District 38 in 2018 and lost by just 374 votes to incumbent Republican Rep. Susan Beckman, the tightest win for any Republican in the General Assembly in 2018. Kolker is a certified financial planner and small business owner. A former high school history and government teacher, Kolker advocates for public education funding, transportation funding and a ban on military-style firearms.
Suzanne Staiert, Republican
About Staiert: A former deputy secretary of state under Wayne Williams and a first-time state candidate, Staiert boosted her name recognition by prosecuting the ethics complaint against former Gov. John Hickenlooper, which resulted in a $2,750 fine against the former governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate as well as millions of dollars in negative campaign ads. A campaign finance complaint was filed against her earlier this year over initially failing to file a required Personal Finance Disclosure form in time; a court is deciding whether the complaint was within the state's 180-day statute of limitations. Staiert points to economic recovery, government integrity and backing school resource officers in public schools as her top issues.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Kolker: $140,591
Top donors: The Fund for Educational Progress ($5,350); the Colorado Democratic Party ($4,000), firefighters’ small donor ($4,000) and Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000).
Staiert: $62,212
Top donors: Realtor small donor ($5,350); Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver small donor ($2,675), Lincoln Club small donor ($2,350) and NAIOP small donor ($500).
Colorado Politics Analysis:
Leans Democrat. This is likely to see the biggest spending by independent expenditure committees in favor of Kolker and against Staiert in a race that has already gotten pretty nasty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.