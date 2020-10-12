Democrat Jeff Bridges vies for his appointed seat against Republican Bob Roth and Libertarian Marc Solomon.
Located in Arapahoe County, including Cherry Hills Village, Englewood, Greenwood Village and Littleton. This is technically an open seat. Sen. Jeff Bridges was appointed by a Democratic vacancy committee to fill the unexpired term of Sen. Daniel Kagan in January 2019 and is hence running for the seat for the first time.
Population: 161,747
Households: 68,755
Median Household Income: $67,888
Median Age: 37.5 Over 65: 15%
Poverty Rate: 11%
Racial Breakdown: 70% white; 15% Hispanic; 8% Black; 4% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 33% Dem; 24% GOP; 41% UAF
The candidates:
Jeff Bridges, Democrat
About Bridges: Bridges serves on the Senate education, local government and joint technology committees. He served one term in the House before being appointed to the Senate seat and admits he LOVES campaigning. In the 2020 session, he sponsored several COVID-19 relief bills, including for take-out alcohol and sick leave. He also sponsored the law allowing compensation for college athletes and has carried numerous bills on education, most signed into law. In 2017, he was a House sponsor of a law allowing for self-driving cars and a law promoting free speech on college campuses. Along with Priola, Bridges also sponsored the 2020 legislation that raised the age for tobacco sales to 18.
Bob Roth, Republican
About Roth: A first-time candidate for state office, Roth is a former city councilman and mayor pro tem in Aurora. He also served as chair of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, on the board of the Colorado Municipal League and the Associated General Contractors of Colorado and as a governor's appointee to the Regional Air Quality Council.
Roth lists as his issues fiscal responsibility, water resources management, improving Colorado’s infrastructure and tailoring educational pathways with K-12, trade school and traditional college learning.
Marc Solomon, Libertarian
About Solomon: Solomon is associated with My Freedom Bank, is an advocate of privatized banking and author of “Stop Being Poor: And Learn How to Free Yourself from the Banks.” He does not have a website and his platform is unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Bridges: $187,615
Top donors: Colorado Dems ($10,000), Realtor small donor ($5,350), Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000).
Roth: $29,111
Top donors: Roth has 30 donors at the $400 contribution level, including the Colorado Liberty Fund and MDC Holdings CEO Larry Mizel.
Solomon: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Solomon has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. The district’s Republican voter registration numbers have declined since 2016, when Kagan won by six points over former Arapahoe Clerk and Recorder Nancy Doty. Early on, Republicans had this on their target list but Roth’s fundraising trails badly. Spending by independent expenditure committees, which is likely to favor Bridges, will also play a role here.
