Republican Kevin Priola fights for his seat against first-time Democratic candidate Paula Dickerson.
About the district:
Located in eastern Adams County, the district includes Brighton but is largely rural.
Population: 168,986
Households: 54,257
Median Household Income: $64,741
Median Age: 32.8 Over 65: 9%
Poverty Rate: 13.6%
Racial Breakdown: 47% white; 40% Hispanic; 5% Black; 4% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 32% Dem; 24% GOP; 42% UAF
The Candidates:
Paula Dickerson, Democrat
About Dickerson: A first-time candidate for state office, Dickerson is a teacher, member of the Colorado Education Association and lifelong Adams County resident. She cites public education, paid family leave and a “fix” to TABOR as her top issues.
Kevin Priola, Republican
About Priola: Don’t let the lopsided advantage for Democrats in voter registration fool you. He’s won the Senate seat, and served four terms in the House before that, races with a disadvantage in party voter registration. He knows how to win the support of unaffiliated voters.
Priola is a moderate Republican, well-liked on both sides of the aisle and a go-to for Democrats when they want to ensure a bill has bipartisan support. That said, this is one of the two top targets by Democrats for flipping a seat in 2020 (the other is Senate District 27, below).
Priola serves on the Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee. His track record includes sponsorship of the 2020 vaccination law that many Republican candidates are campaigning against, the 2018 bailout for the Public Employees’ Retirement Association and a popular 2020 law allowing bars and restaurants to sell take-out alcohol. Along with Sen. Jeff Bridges, Priola sponsored the 2020 law raising the age of tobacco sales to 18.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Dickerson: $52,125
Top donors: The Fund for Educational Progress, which is housed in the same building in Aurora as several public education organizations ($5,350); Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000) and Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000)
Priola: $89,216
Top donors: Homes for All Coloradoans ($3,000) Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver small donor ($2,675), CARE small donor ($2,500), Lincoln Club of Colorado small donor ($2,350).
Colorado Politics Analysis:
Leans Republican, only based on whether up-ballot races (Gardner/Hickenlooper and Trump/Biden) have an impact in the district. Otherwise would be considered a solid Republican seat because Priola’s the one running. Republicans must hang onto this one if they have any chance of retaking the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.