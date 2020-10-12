About the district:
Located in Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, the heart of Colorado’s oil and gas industry, and includes a small portion of Fort Collins, as well as Windsor, Severance and Broomfield. By population, this district has exploded in the past decade, growing by more than 48,000 voters since 2010, when it also included a small portion of Adams County. It’s now the largest Senate district by population in the state, at 141,997 voters. In 2010, Republicans held a slight advantage in voter registration.
Both Broomfield and Weld counties have seen dramatic population and voter growth in the past decade. This is an open seat, held by the term-limited Republican Sen. Vicki Marble.
Both candidates had to fend off primary challenges in 2020 to get to the general election.
Population: 181,648
Households: 67,150
Median Household Income: $93,400
Median Age: 37.5; Over 65: 12%
Poverty Rate: 4.6%
Racial Breakdown: 80% white; 13% Hispanic; 4% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 23% Dem; 33% GOP; 42% UAF
The candidates:
Sally Boccella, Democrat
About Boccella: A first-time state candidate, Boccella has worked in radio and film production and as a substitute teacher. She lists education and healthcare as top issues.
Barbara Kirkmeyer, Republican
About Kirkmeyer: A long-time advocate for oil and gas, Kirkmeyer is currently a Weld County Commissioner. She is opposed to the COVID-19 lockdowns and if elected has promised to be “Jared Polis’s [sic] worst nightmare.” She favors school choice, oil and gas, and less business regulation.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Boccella: $47,873
Top donors: Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers small donor ($4,000) and Pipefitters Local 208 PAC ($1,000).
Kirkmeyer: $105,387
Top donors: Kirkmeyer fundraises well but substantially spent down her campaign bank account fending off her primary challenger and went into the fall with less money on hand than her Democratic opponent. During the primary, however, Kirkmeyer was backed by independent expenditure committees hoping to see a less hard-right Republican in the seat.
Donors include Broomfield County GOP ($3,500), the Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver small donor ($2,675) and Colorado Chiropractic small donor ($1,500).
Colorado Politics Analysis:
Leans Republican. The anti-fracking movement is strong in Broomfield, while those who back oil and gas dominate in Weld County. In the June primary, the Democratic contest drew more votes than did the Republican race, and unaffiliated voters will make the difference in November. If Republicans want to take control of the Senate, they’ll need to hang onto this seat.
