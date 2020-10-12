Democrat Dominick Moreno is running for his second term against Republican Martin Martinez.
Located in Adams County, including Commerce City. This senate district is the only one with a Hispanic majority in the state, at 53%.
Population: 164,130
Households: 52,682
Median Household Income: $58,105
Median Age: 32.7; Over 65: 10%
Poverty Rate: 14%
Racial Breakdown: 53% Hispanic; 39% white; 3% Asian; 3% Black
Voter Breakdown: 38% Dem; 18% GOP; 43% UAF
The Candidates:
Martin Mendez, Republican
About Mendez: He’s a first-time candidate and a longtime member of various Republican committees, both in Adams County and statewide. He is anti-union, favors keeping the Gallagher amendment as is, opposed the vaccination bill and supports more funding for mental health services in jails.
Dominick Moreno, Democrat
About Moreno: Currently the vice-chair of the Joint Budget Committee, Moreno served two terms in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2016. He is vice-chair of Senate Appropriations and the Capitol Building Advisory Committee, and also serves on the Legislative Council and the Statutory Revision Committee. He is a member of the LGBTQ caucus, and his legislation has included those issues, such as limiting the gay panic defense and making it easier for transgender individuals to obtain new birth certificates. He also sponsored the 2020 law extending the state’s reinsurance program.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Mendez: $1,060
Top donors: Colorado Liberty Fund ($400); a $200 contribution from his own funds and $100 from Elena Campbell of Aurora.
Moreno: $68,558
Top donors: Professional firefighters union small donor ($4,000), Colorado Education Association ($2,750) and State Conference of Electrical Workers small donor ($2,000)
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Moreno ran unopposed in 2016. In the June 2020 primary, Moreno drew more than 16,000 votes to Mendez’ 6,320.
