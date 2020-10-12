Voter Guide cover 100220
Illustration by Jim Carr, special to Colorado Politics

Democrat Rachel Zenzinger fights to keep her seat from Republican Lynn Gerber.

About the district:

Located in northern Jefferson County, including Arvada. One of the seats that the GOP would like to flip in order to regain control of the state Senate. This seat has gone back and forth in the past decade between the GOP and Democrats.

Population: 148,396

Households: 59,607

Median Household Income: $77,052

Median Age: 39.6; Over 65: 15%

Poverty Rate: 6.6%

Racial Breakdown: 78% white; 15% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 1% Black

Voter Breakdown: 31% Dem; 25% GOP; 38%  UAF

The Candidates:

Lynn Gerber, Republican

Lynn Gerber

Lynn Gerber

lynngerberforsd19.com 

About Gerber: A first-time candidate, Gerber is a small business owner and community volunteer, including work with at-risk individuals and with animals. She advocates for defending TABOR, increasing funding for K-12 education, affordable healthcare and is pro-life.

Rachel Zenzinger, Democrat

Rachel Zenzinger

Rachel Zenzinger

rachelforcolorado.com 

About Zenzinger: She’s a member of the Joint Budget Committee, chair of Senate Appropriations and vice-chair of the Statutory Revision Committee. Legislation outside of the JBC includes increasing the pay for the National Guard, work with the disability committee and bills on transportation funding. Zenzinger is the JBC’s moderate Democrat and from time to time has clashed with Polis over K-12 education funding.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Gerber: $30,087

Top donors: Gerber has 25 donors at the $400 maximum contribution, including from Pete Coors, the Colorado Liberty Fund and a variety of Republican political action committees.

Zenzinger: $268,960

Top donors: Zenzinger is the most successful fundraiser in the General Assembly from either party. Top donors: Colorado American Federation of Labor small donor ($5,350), Colorado Apartment Assn. small donor ($5,350), Realtor small donor ($5,350), Colorado Dems ($12,000).

Colorado Politics analysis: 

Leans Democrat. This was the most expensive race in the state in 2016. Zenzinger and her 2016 opponent, Laura Woods, between them raised $459,000. And independent expenditure committees are expected to have an impact here; IECs began spending in Zenzinger’s favor before the primary even though she didn’t have a primary opponent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.