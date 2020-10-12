Democrat Rachel Zenzinger fights to keep her seat from Republican Lynn Gerber.
About the district:
Located in northern Jefferson County, including Arvada. One of the seats that the GOP would like to flip in order to regain control of the state Senate. This seat has gone back and forth in the past decade between the GOP and Democrats.
Population: 148,396
Households: 59,607
Median Household Income: $77,052
Median Age: 39.6; Over 65: 15%
Poverty Rate: 6.6%
Racial Breakdown: 78% white; 15% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 31% Dem; 25% GOP; 38% UAF
The Candidates:
Lynn Gerber, Republican
About Gerber: A first-time candidate, Gerber is a small business owner and community volunteer, including work with at-risk individuals and with animals. She advocates for defending TABOR, increasing funding for K-12 education, affordable healthcare and is pro-life.
Rachel Zenzinger, Democrat
About Zenzinger: She’s a member of the Joint Budget Committee, chair of Senate Appropriations and vice-chair of the Statutory Revision Committee. Legislation outside of the JBC includes increasing the pay for the National Guard, work with the disability committee and bills on transportation funding. Zenzinger is the JBC’s moderate Democrat and from time to time has clashed with Polis over K-12 education funding.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Gerber: $30,087
Top donors: Gerber has 25 donors at the $400 maximum contribution, including from Pete Coors, the Colorado Liberty Fund and a variety of Republican political action committees.
Zenzinger: $268,960
Top donors: Zenzinger is the most successful fundraiser in the General Assembly from either party. Top donors: Colorado American Federation of Labor small donor ($5,350), Colorado Apartment Assn. small donor ($5,350), Realtor small donor ($5,350), Colorado Dems ($12,000).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Leans Democrat. This was the most expensive race in the state in 2016. Zenzinger and her 2016 opponent, Laura Woods, between them raised $459,000. And independent expenditure committees are expected to have an impact here; IECs began spending in Zenzinger’s favor before the primary even though she didn’t have a primary opponent.
