Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg faces Republican challenger Peg Cage.
About the district:
Located in Boulder County, includes western Boulder County and the city of Boulder. One of two Senate districts (the other is in Denver’s SD33) in 2020 where Democrats hold majority voter registration and GOP voter registration in the single digits.
Population: 151,796
Households: 62,182
Median Household Income: $75,795
Median Age: 32.9 Over 65: 13%
Poverty Rate: 17.1%
Racial breakdown: 83% white; 9% Hispanic; 4% Asian; 1% Black
Voter breakdown: 50% Dem; 9% GOP; 39% UAF
The Candidates:
Peg Cage, Republican
About Cage: A first-time candidate, Cage opposed the 2020 vaccination bill and is opposed to how Gov. Jared Polis has handled the pandemic. She is a former chair of the Boulder County GOP.
Steve Fenberg, Democrat
About Fenberg: Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg leads the progressive agenda in the Colorado state Senate, sponsoring landmark legislation in 2019 on oil and gas (SB181), restoring voting rights for parolees and other election laws, and banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Cage: $11,090
Top donors: Cage has provided her campaign’s largest donation at $1,000; she also has accepted $400 contributions from eight individuals and the Colorado Liberty Fund.
Fenberg: $63,012
Top donors: Colorado Professional firefighters small donor ($4,000), Healthier Colorado small donor ($3,000), Colorado Education Assn. ($1,500) Boulder Valley Education Assn. small donor ($1,000).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat, period.
