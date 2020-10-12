Democrat Sonya Jaquez Lewis runs for her second term against Republican Matthew Menza and unaffiliated candidate Andrew O'Connor.
Located in Boulder County, including Longmont and Lafayette. This is an open seat; Democratic Sen. Mike Foote, who was appointed in 2019, chose not to run for election. The district’s biggest issue is oil and gas; it is located in the Denver-Julesburg basin and the environmental movement, including anti-fracking activists, is very strong here.
Population: 154,731
Households: 59,507
Median Household Income: $77,725
Median Age: 38.5 Over 65: 14%
Poverty Rate: 9.1%
Racial Breakdown: 74% white; 19% Hispanic; 4% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 39% Dem; 17% GOP; 43% UAF
The candidates:
Sonya Jaquez Lewis, Democrat
About Lewis: Rep. Jaquez Lewis was first elected to the General Assembly in 2018. She’s a pharmacist, serves as vice-chair of the House State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee and on the Public Health Care & Human Services Committee. Her legislation has largely focused on health care issues, including cost.
Matthew D. Menza, Republican
About Menza: He’s a systems engineer and Navy aviator who was deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan. He’s interested in small business economic development, improving resources for mental health and boosting teacher pay. He also advocates for the repeal of the 2020 legislation that modified the state’s rules on vaccinations.
Andrew J. O’Connor, Unaffiliated
ballotpedia.org/Andrew_O'Connor
About O’Connor: O’Connor is the only unaffiliated candidate for the General Assembly in 2020. He’s a first-time statewide candidate. He has worked as an attorney in other states but is not admitted to the bar in Colorado and is well-known as an anti-fracking activist. He has taken heat for comments threatening oil and gas workers.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Jacquez Lewis: $21,318
Top donors: Teamsters small donor ($500); 18 individual donors at $400, including Pat Stryker of Fort Collins.
Menza: $14,156
Top donors: Menza lists 11 donors at the $400 level, including the Colorado Liberty Fund. Others: Boulder County GOP ($225).
O’Connor: $0
Top donors: O’Connor has yet to report any campaign donations.
Colorado Politics Analysis:
Safe Democrat, period.
