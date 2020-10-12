Incumbent Democrat Joann Ginal faces Republican Hans D. Hochheimer.
About the district:
Located in Fort Collins, Larimer County, including the campus of Colorado State University, the district’s issues include higher education and agriculture. This is technically an open seat. Sen. Joann Ginal, a Democrat, was appointed by a Democratic vacancy committee to replace Sen. John Kefalas, who was elected to the Larimer County Board of Commissioners in 2018.
Population: 164,588
Households: 63,703
Median Household Income: $61,756
Median Age: 29.1 Over 65: 10%
Poverty Rate: 16.7%
Racial breakdown: 80% white; 12% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 1% Black
Voter breakdown: 34% Dem; 21% GOP; 44% UAF
The Candidates:
Hans D. Hochheimer, Republican
About Hochheimer: This is Hochheimer’s second attempt at the SD14 seat. He lost to Kefalas in 2016 by a 56% to 35% margin. He vows to work to repeal the red flag law, defend TABOR and fight for the oil and gas industry. Hochhemier is a professor and chair emeritus of the physics department at CSU-Fort Collins.
Joann Ginal, Democrat
About Ginal: Ginal served three terms in the House before being appointed to the Senate in 2019. She is the chair of the Local Government Committee and also serves on Health & Human Services. She has sponsored legislation on animal rights and more successfully, on prescription drugs, including 2019 legislation allowing the importation of prescription drugs from Canada.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Ginal: $58,203
Top donors: Ginal has a sizable cash advantage heading into the fall. Top donors: Colorado Democratic Party ($11,055), Colorado Apartment Assn.small donor ($5,350) and the Realtor small donor committee ($5,350).
Hochheimer: $5,360
Top donors: Hochheimer has been the biggest donor to his election efforts, at $2,000; other donors include the Larimer County Republican Party ($750) and the Colorado Liberty Fund ($400), a political committee that works to elect Republican candidates to the House and Senate.
Colorado Politics Analysis
Safe Democrat. The district has grown substantially in the past four years, with unaffiliated voter numbers growing by 10,000 and Democrats have added 3,000. Republicans have lost ground in voter registration in the last four years.
