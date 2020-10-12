Republican Larry Liston faces Democrat Randi McCallian and Heather Johnson, Libertarian.
About the district:
Located in northern Colorado Springs in El Paso County. Issues include K-12 education, including school choice, taxes and the military. This is an open seat, held by the term-limited Republican Sen. Owen Hill.
Population: 158,273
Households: 60,525
Median Household Income: $65,449
Median Age: 34.5; Over 65: 13%
Poverty Rate: 9.5%
Racial Breakdown: 73% white; 14% Hispanic; 5% Black; 3% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 20% Dem; 37% GOP; 41% UAF
The Candidates:
Larry G. Liston, Republican
About Liston: Liston served in the House from 2005 to 2013 and has served two more terms in the House. He lost to Hill in 2012. He serves on the House Energy & Environment and Public Health Care & Human Services committees. In 2018 and 2019 he sponsored bills to allow nonresident electors to vote in special district elections, which earned a veto in 2018 from Gov. John Hickenlooper. He’s also known for weekly salutes to the nation’s economic progress under President Trump, which generally earns him jeers from House Democrats.
Randi McCallian, Democrat
About McCallian: A first-time candidate for state office, McCallian has worked in the maternal and child health fields and holds a master’s degree in public health. She cites health care, affordable housing and air quality as her biggest issues. She also fosters pets.
Heather Johnson, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/Heather_Johnson_(Colorado)
About Johnson: She does not have a website and has yet to respond to candidate questionnaires from any media or voter groups.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Liston: $91,008
Top donors: Liston has amassed a sizable campaign war chest. Biggest donors: the Colorado Republican Committee ($19,688); COPIC small donor ($5,350) and Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000)
McCallian: $15,970
Top donors: Carl Polhemus of Englewood ($400), Connie Schafer of Colorado Springs ($400), Randal McCallian of Colorado Springs ($205).
Johnson: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarian candidates, Johnson has not reported any campaign contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. No Democrat has ever represented SD10.
