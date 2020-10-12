Voter Guide cover 100220
Incumbent Democrat Emily Sirota faces Republican Larry Braig and Libertarian Wes Pinchot.

About the district:

Located in Denver and a small portion of Arapahoe County, including Glendale, University Hills, Southmoor and Hampden.

Population: 86,627

Households: 42,180

Median Household Income: $59,437

Median Age: 35.9; Over 65: 15%

Poverty Rate: 10.1%

Racial breakdown: 67% white; 16% Hispanic; 10% Black; 5% Asian

Voter breakdown: 41% Dem; 16% GOP; 41%  UAF

The candidates:

Larry L. Braig, Republican

braigforsafety.com 

About  Braig: A former Denver firefighter, this is Braig’s first run for state office. He supports TABOR, is opposed to the National Popular Vote, and appears opposed to how Gov. Jared Polis has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Emily Sirota, Democrat

emilyforcolorado.com 

About Sirota: Running for her second term, Sirota serves on the House Energy & Environment and State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee. She was the most partisan lawmaker in 2019, the only lawmaker in the General Assembly whose bills had only Democratic co-sponsors. That included the National Popular Vote law that voters will review in November. In 2020, she reached out across the aisle, including a law requiring Holocaust and genocide studies in public high schools and support for early childhood educators. She also has sponsored bills on imposing campaign finance limits, a failed effort in 2020 on school board candidates and a successful one on county candidates.

Wes Pinchot, Libertarian

ballotpedia.rrg/wes_pinchot 

About Pinchot: A software engineer, Pinchot does not have a website and his positions are unknown.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Sirota: $33,233

Top donors: Pipefitters local 208 ($500), attorneys  Frank Azar and daughter Margeaux Azar ($400 each) and Pat Stryker ($400).

Braig: $8,098

Top donors: Has contributed $3,000 to his campaign, the largest donation to date. Other donors: Fred Wulff of Denver ($400) and John and Judith Case of Denver ($400 each). 

Pinchot: $0

Top donors: Like most Libertarians, has yet to report any campaign contributions.

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Democrat. Sirota won the HD9 seat in 2018 with 73% of the vote.

