Incumbent Democrat Emily Sirota faces Republican Larry Braig and Libertarian Wes Pinchot.
Located in Denver and a small portion of Arapahoe County, including Glendale, University Hills, Southmoor and Hampden.
Population: 86,627
Households: 42,180
Median Household Income: $59,437
Median Age: 35.9; Over 65: 15%
Poverty Rate: 10.1%
Racial breakdown: 67% white; 16% Hispanic; 10% Black; 5% Asian
Voter breakdown: 41% Dem; 16% GOP; 41% UAF
The candidates:
Larry L. Braig, Republican
About Braig: A former Denver firefighter, this is Braig’s first run for state office. He supports TABOR, is opposed to the National Popular Vote, and appears opposed to how Gov. Jared Polis has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emily Sirota, Democrat
About Sirota: Running for her second term, Sirota serves on the House Energy & Environment and State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee. She was the most partisan lawmaker in 2019, the only lawmaker in the General Assembly whose bills had only Democratic co-sponsors. That included the National Popular Vote law that voters will review in November. In 2020, she reached out across the aisle, including a law requiring Holocaust and genocide studies in public high schools and support for early childhood educators. She also has sponsored bills on imposing campaign finance limits, a failed effort in 2020 on school board candidates and a successful one on county candidates.
Wes Pinchot, Libertarian
About Pinchot: A software engineer, Pinchot does not have a website and his positions are unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Sirota: $33,233
Top donors: Pipefitters local 208 ($500), attorneys Frank Azar and daughter Margeaux Azar ($400 each) and Pat Stryker ($400).
Braig: $8,098
Top donors: Has contributed $3,000 to his campaign, the largest donation to date. Other donors: Fred Wulff of Denver ($400) and John and Judith Case of Denver ($400 each).
Pinchot: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, has yet to report any campaign contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Sirota won the HD9 seat in 2018 with 73% of the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.