Democrat Leslie Herod does not face an opponent.
About the district:
Located in Denver, including North Capitol Hill, Park Hill, Clayton, Whittier, City Park and Five Points east of Downing.
Population: 84,937
Households: 39,154
Median Household Income: $63,786
Median Age: 34.9; Over 65: 11%
Poverty Rate: 13.5%
Racial Breakdown: 63% white; 16% Hispanic; 15% Black; 2% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 56% Dem; 6% GOP; 37% UAF
The candidate:
Leslie Herod, Democrat
About Herod: Running unopposed for her third term in the House, Herod is chair of House Finance, the joint Committee on Legal Services and vice-chair of Judiciary. Her passions include criminal and social justice, and she’s a leader in the Black Lives Matter movement in Denver. Legislation includes laws to prohibit housing discrimination based on income source, the CROWN Act, a law on prison population reduction and a law restoring voting rights to parolees.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Herod: $88,776
Top donors: Denver firefighters small donor ($4,000), COPIC small donor ($2,000), SEIU small donor ($1,949) and Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.