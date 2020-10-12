Voter Guide cover 100220
Democrat Leslie Herod does not face an opponent.

About the district:

Located in Denver, including North Capitol Hill, Park Hill, Clayton, Whittier, City Park and Five Points east of Downing.

Population: 84,937

Households: 39,154

Median Household Income: $63,786

Median Age: 34.9; Over 65: 11%

Poverty Rate: 13.5%

Racial Breakdown: 63% white; 16% Hispanic; 15% Black; 2% Asian

Voter Breakdown: 56% Dem; 6% GOP; 37%  UAF

The candidate:

Leslie Herod, Democrat

leslieherodforcolorado.com 

About Herod: Running unopposed for her third term in the House, Herod is chair of House Finance, the joint Committee on Legal Services and vice-chair of Judiciary. Her passions include criminal and social justice, and she’s a leader in the Black Lives Matter movement in Denver. Legislation includes laws to prohibit housing discrimination based on income source, the CROWN Act, a law on prison population reduction and a law restoring voting rights to parolees.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Herod: $88,776

Top donors: Denver firefighters small donor ($4,000), COPIC small donor ($2,000), SEIU small donor ($1,949) and Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000).

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Democrat.

