Democrat
Located in Denver, including DIA, Green Valley Ranch, Central Park (formerly Stapleton), Montbello. This is an open seat; current Democratic Rep. James Rashad Coleman is running for the state Senate.
Population: 104,915
Households: 31,477
Median Household Income: $75,237
Median Age: 32.3; Over 65: 6%
Poverty Rate: 11.5%
Racial breakdown: 41% Hispanic; 30% white; 21% Black; 4% Asian
Voter breakdown: 51% Dem; 9% GOP; 39% UAF
The candidate:
Jennifer Bacon, Democrat
About Bacon: Bacon currently is vice-president of the Denver School Board. She’s running unopposed, and cites as her priorities public education and affordable housing.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Bacon: $32,527
Top donors: 14 donors at the $400 level, plus the Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat.
