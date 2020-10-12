Voter Guide cover 100220
Democrat 

About the district:

Located in Denver, including DIA, Green Valley Ranch, Central Park (formerly Stapleton), Montbello. This is an open seat; current Democratic Rep. James Rashad Coleman is running for the state Senate.

Population: 104,915

Households: 31,477

Median Household Income: $75,237

Median Age: 32.3; Over 65: 6%

Poverty Rate: 11.5%

Racial breakdown: 41% Hispanic; 30% white; 21% Black; 4% Asian

Voter breakdown: 51% Dem; 9% GOP; 39%  UAF

The candidate:

Jennifer Bacon, Democrat

electjenniferbacon.com 

About Bacon: Bacon currently is vice-president of the Denver School Board. She’s running unopposed, and cites as her priorities public education and affordable housing.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Bacon: $32,527

Top donors: 14 donors at the $400 level, plus the Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000).

Colorado Politics analysis:  

Safe Democrat.

