Republican Rod Pelton is running for his second term unopposed.

About the district:

Located in Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick and Yuma counties. Includes Cheyenne Wells (Cheyenne), Burlington (Kit Carson), Sterling (Logan), Fort Morgan (Morgan), Holyoke (Phillips), Julesburg (Sedgwick) and Wray and Yuma (Yuma).

Population: 76,357

Households: 29,423

Median Household Income: $50,253

Median Age: 37.7; Over 65: 17%

Poverty Rate: 12.1%

Racial breakdown: 70% white; 25% Hispanic; 2% Black; 1% Asian

Voter breakdown: 14% Dem; 50% GOP; 35%  UAF

The candidate:

Rod Pelton, Republican

Rod Pelton

peltonforcolorado.com 

About Pelton: A rancher and former Cheyenne County commissioner, Pelton is running for his second term in the House. He serves on the House Appropriations, Public Health Care & Human Services and Rural Affairs & Agriculture committees. His legislation has focused on behavioral health, including a 2019 law providing more support for high-risk families. He also sponsored the law in 2020 to allow county commissioners to reduce their salaries, a pre-pandemic bill; and a law providing a tax exemption for ear tags for livestock. 

Cash breakdown/Top donors:

Pelton: $18,592

Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Logan County GOP ($500), Realtor small donor ($500) and himself ($4,256).

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Republican. Out of 83 seats up for election in the General Assembly in 2020, this is the only one without a Democratic candidate.

