Republican Richard Holtorf defends the appointed seat against Democrat Dean Ormiston.
Located in Baca, Bent, Crowley, Elbert, Kiowa, Las Animas, Lincoln, Prowers and Washington counties. Includes Springfield (Baca), Las Animas, home to the Bent Correctional Facility private prison (Bent); Ordway (Crowley), home to two prisons, including one private prison; Elizabeth and Kiowa (Elbert), Eads and the Sand Creek National Massacre Historic Site (Kiowa), Trinidad, Kim and the Army’s Pinon Canyon maneuver site (Las Animas), Hugo (Lincoln), Lamar, including the Amache Relocation Camp (Prowers) and Akron (Washington). Technically, this is an open seat. Rep. Richard Holtorf was appointed last December to finish the unexpired term of the late Rep. Kimmi Lewis of Kim. The district is huge; from Holtorf’s home in Akron to the district’s furthest southwestern edge, it’s more than 275 miles. And its odd layout means its furthest northern county — Washington — is part of this southern Eastern Plains district, although counties 150 miles south are part of HD65, which covers the northern Eastern Plains. As Eastern Plains counties shrink in population, both HD64 and HD65 have grown larger in land mass.
Population: 78,232
Households: 29,209
Median Household Income: $52,793
Median Age: 42.6 Over 65: 18%
Poverty Rate: 13.6%
Racial Breakdown: 72% white; 23% Hispanic; 2% Black; 1% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 18% Dem; 47% GOP; 33% UAF
The candidates:
Edwin “Dean” Ormiston, Democrat
ballotpedia.org/Edwin_Ormiston
About Ormiston: A resident of Pritchett in Baca County, Ormiston is co-owner of Kirkwell Cattle Company (with former Rep. Wes McKinley) and a former Baca County commissioner. Ormiston is definitely a southeastern Colorado Democrat, which means conservative: he’s opposed to Gov. Jared Polis’ appointment of Ellen Kessler, an animal rights activist appointed to the state veterinary board.
Richard Holtorf, Republican
facebook.com/holtorfforcolorado/
About Holtorf: A resident of Akron, Holtorf is a farmer, rancher, feedlot manager and Army veteran. He serves on the House Public Health Care & Human Services and Rural Affairs & Agriculture committees. In 2020, he sponsored successful legislation increasing the speed limit on certain rural highways and increasing the pay for the lowest-paid members of the National Guard.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Ormiston: $0
Top donors: He has not reported any campaign contributions.
Holtorf: $28,030
Top donors: Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000), 20 contributions at $400, including Colorado Farm Bureau, the Colorado Chamber, Colorado Concrete PAC and Colorado Medical PAC.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. The last Democrat to represent the district was McKinley (2005 to 2012). The district was redrawn in 2011 to bring in four Republican-leaning counties (Elbert, Kiowa, Lincoln and Washington).
