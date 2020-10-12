Republican Dan Woog and Democrat Gen Schneider are first-time candidates running against Libertarian third-time candidate Joe Johnson.
Located in Weld County, including Erie, Fort Lupton, Keenesburg, Firestone, Frederick, Grover, Keota (the historic, mostly abandoned town featured in the History Colorado exhibit) and the Pawnee National Grasslands. District borders Wyoming. This is an open seat, held by term-limited Republican Rep. Lori Saine of Dacono.
Population: 93,773
Households: 32,114
Median Household Income: $84,756
Median Age: 36.2 Over 65: 11%
Poverty Rate: 6.8%
Racial Breakdown: 72% white; 23% Hispanic; 2% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 27% Dem; 35% GOP; 42% UAF
The candidates:
Dan Woog, Republican
About Woog: A resident of Erie, Woog is running for state office for the first time. He first had to get past a primary challenge from a Rocky Mountain Gun Owner-backed candidate, Pat Miller. Woog is a small business owner and previously served as town trustee in Erie and on the town’s planning commission. He also is a hockey player (attention, Rep. Van Winkle). He’s an advocate for the oil and gas industry, private property rights, TABOR and the 2nd Amendment and opposes the red flag law.
Gen Schneider, Democrat
About Schneider: A first-time candidate for state office, Schneider is a stay-at-home mom and former member of the Dacono City Council. She calls protecting reproductive rights her number-one issue. She also advocates for job retraining for oil and gas workers ready to leave the industry and regulations that protect them from injury, and for more accountability from CDOT as well as common-sense gun laws.
Joe Johnson, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/Joe_Johnson_(Colorado)
About Johnson: A resident of Frederick, this is Johnson’s third run for HD63. In a 2018 interview with the Daily Camera, Johnson said he is a national account supervisor with BI Incorporated, a subsidiary of The Geo Group, which operates the ICE processing facility in Aurora and which formerly operated the Cheyenne Mountain Re-entry Center in Colorado Springs until it closed in March. Johnson previously served on the Frederick Town Board of trustees. He told The Denver Post in 2018 he advocates for better funding of infrastructure, that business and housing developers should pay their own way and for more affordable healthcare, but not government-based solutions.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Woog: $44,341
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($4,000), Homes for all Coloradoans ($2,500), Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000).
Schneider: $2,240
Top 3 or 4 donors: Weld County Dems ($450), Sandra Bauer of Firestone ($300), William Schneider of Dacono ($203.99)
Johnson: $0
Top 3 or 4 donors: Like most Libertarians, has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Saine never won with less than 58% of the vote.
