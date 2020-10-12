Incumbent Democrat Julie McCluskie races against Republican Kim McGahey.
Located in Lake, Summit, Pitkin and parts of Gunnison and Delta counties. Includes Cedaredge, Hotchkiss and Paonia (Delta), Crested Butte (Gunnison), Aspen and Snowmass (Pitkin), Leadville (Lake), Breckenridge, Dillon and Frisco (Summit). Includes Dillon and Green Mountain reservoirs and eight major ski resorts.
Population: 82,594
Households: 30,978
Median Household Income: $62,895
Median Age: 41.2; Over 65: 16%
Poverty Rate: 11.6%
Racial Breakdown: 83% white; 13% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 30% Dem; 24% GOP; 44% UAF
The candidates:
Julie McCluskie, Democrat
About McCluskie: A Dillon resident, McCluskie is running for her second term. She’s chair of House Appropriations and the Joint Budget Committee. Prior to becoming a lawmaker, she served as communications director for then-Lt. Gov. Joe Garcia. Among her non-JBC bills: the bill that became Proposition EE, which seeks higher taxes on tobacco and a first-ever tax on vaping products, to fund early childhood education. She also has co-sponsored measures on mobile home tenant rights and broadband access, and was a co-sponsor of the reinsurance law in 2019. She was also a co-sponsor of 2019’s failed Proposition CC, which asked voters to end TABOR refunds in favor of transportation and education funding.
Kim McGahey, Republican
About McGahey: This is McGahey’s second run for state office; he ran for CU Regent in 2014. A resident of Breckenridge, McGahey is a real-estate agent and a lifelong soccer player and coach. He cites school choice, defense of the Electoral College (aka anti-National Popular Vote), using existing state revenues for transportation, and promoting small business recovery from COVID-19 as his issues.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
McCluskie: $60,971
Top donors: Colorado Education Association ($2,750), COPIC small donor ($2,000), Allstate Insurance ($625) and Davita ($625).
McGahey: $6,208
Top donors: Dave Whittlese of Hotchkiss ($800), George Bowser of Dillon ($500), Marvin Spees of Topeka, Kansas ($500) and Pat Dolan of Breckenridge ($500).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. McCluskie won with 63% of the vote in 2018.
