Democrat Lori Boydston and Republican Ron Hanks face off for the open seat.
About the district:
Located in Chaffee, Custer, Park and parts of Fremont County. Includes Buena Vista, Salida (Chaffee), Bailey, Fairplay (Park), Westcliffe and the west side of the Great Sand Dunes National Park (Custer), Cañon City, Florence and Penrose (Fremont). This district ranges from some of Colorado’s most scenic areas (the upper Arkansas River) to eight state prisons and the federal ADX Florence, aka, Supermax, the nation’s highest security facility. Twenty percent of all inmates housed in Colorado state prisons are in Fremont County. This is an open seat district, served by term-limited Republican Rep. Jim Wilson of Salida.
Population: 83,578
Households: 32,325
Median Household Income: $51,985
Median Age: 47.3; Over 65: 22%
Poverty Rate: 11.9%
Racial breakdown: 82% white; 11% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 3% Black
Voter breakdown: 20% Dem; 39% GOP; 40% UAF
The candidates:
Ron Hanks, Republican
About Hanks: A resident of Penrose, Hanks is running for state office for the first time. He served 32 years in the Air Force and now owns The Western Surveyor. He is pro-TABOR and 2nd Amendment, anti-abortion and in favor of limited government.
Lori Boydston, Democrat
About Boydston: A first-time candidate for statewide office, Boydston lives outside of Salida and is a rancher. She advocates for improved broadband access, green energy and green jobs and more healthcare access.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Hanks: $28,914
Top donors: Hanks loaned his campaign $20,000 and has put in another $2,451. Other donors: Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000) and five donors at $400, including Black Hills and the Colorado Chamber.
Boydston: $5,012
Top donors: She’s put $676 into her campaign from her own funds. Other donors: Fremont County Dems ($1,000), Chaffee County Dems ($700), Joanne Allen of Nathrop ($250).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Wilson has never won by less than 59% of the vote.
