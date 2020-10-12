Voter Guide cover 100220
Democrat Steven Woodrow fights to keep his appointed seat against Republican Bill McAleb and Libertarian Jeffrey Kennedy Crowe.

About the district:

Located in east central Denver, including Montclair, Hilltop, Cherry Creek and east Washington Park. This is technically an open seat; Rep. Steven Woodrow was appointed in February to replace Rep. Chris Hansen, who was appointed to the Senate to replace Sen. Lois Court. 

Population: 84,903

Households: 40,192

Median Household Income: $74,327

Median Age: 40; Over 65: 18%

Poverty Rate: 10.5%

Racial breakdown: 69% white; 13% Hispanic; 10% Black; 5% Asian

Voter breakdown: 45% Dem; 15% GOP; 38%  UAF

The candidates:

Bill McAleb, Republican

www.billbringsitt.com 

About McAleb: A first-time candidate for statewide office, McAleb has worked in the oil and gas industry for more than three dozen years. He advocates for preservation of TABOR and a balanced approach to energy. 

Steven Woodrow, Democrat

woodrowforco.com 

About Woodrow: An attorney who focuses on consumer attention and landlord/tenant issues, Woodrow serves on the House Rural Affairs & Agriculture and State, Veterans & Military Affairs committees. His sole House bill in the abbreviated 2020 session was on funding for eviction defense, which failed.

Jeffrey Kennedy Crowe, Libertarian

ballotpedia.org/jeffrey_crowe 

About Crowe: No website, biographical information unknown.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Crowe: $0

Top donors: No reported contributions; has failed to file his last six required campaign finance reports.

McAleb: $5,886

Top donors: Four donors at the $400 level: David Brittain, Jennifer Laird, Robert Lowdermick and Valerie Chandler, all of Denver.

Woodrow: $127,916

Top donors: Already a declared candidate for HD6 when he was appointed, Woodrow has put $30,500 of his own money into his campaign. Other donors: Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters ($2,675), Colorado Medical Society ($1,000) and Colorado Education Association ($1,000).

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Democrat. This one’s likely to be a landslide; Hansen ran unopposed in 2018 and 2016.

