Democrat Steven Woodrow fights to keep his appointed seat against Republican Bill McAleb and Libertarian Jeffrey Kennedy Crowe.
About the district:
Located in east central Denver, including Montclair, Hilltop, Cherry Creek and east Washington Park. This is technically an open seat; Rep. Steven Woodrow was appointed in February to replace Rep. Chris Hansen, who was appointed to the Senate to replace Sen. Lois Court.
Population: 84,903
Households: 40,192
Median Household Income: $74,327
Median Age: 40; Over 65: 18%
Poverty Rate: 10.5%
Racial breakdown: 69% white; 13% Hispanic; 10% Black; 5% Asian
Voter breakdown: 45% Dem; 15% GOP; 38% UAF
The candidates:
Bill McAleb, Republican
About McAleb: A first-time candidate for statewide office, McAleb has worked in the oil and gas industry for more than three dozen years. He advocates for preservation of TABOR and a balanced approach to energy.
Steven Woodrow, Democrat
About Woodrow: An attorney who focuses on consumer attention and landlord/tenant issues, Woodrow serves on the House Rural Affairs & Agriculture and State, Veterans & Military Affairs committees. His sole House bill in the abbreviated 2020 session was on funding for eviction defense, which failed.
Jeffrey Kennedy Crowe, Libertarian
About Crowe: No website, biographical information unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Crowe: $0
Top donors: No reported contributions; has failed to file his last six required campaign finance reports.
McAleb: $5,886
Top donors: Four donors at the $400 level: David Brittain, Jennifer Laird, Robert Lowdermick and Valerie Chandler, all of Denver.
Woodrow: $127,916
Top donors: Already a declared candidate for HD6 when he was appointed, Woodrow has put $30,500 of his own money into his campaign. Other donors: Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters ($2,675), Colorado Medical Society ($1,000) and Colorado Education Association ($1,000).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. This one’s likely to be a landslide; Hansen ran unopposed in 2018 and 2016.
