Democratic incumbent Barbara McLachlan faces Republican Marilyn Harris.
Located in Archuleta, part of Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Ouray and San Juan counties. Including Pagosa Springs (Archuleta), Gunnison (Gunnison), Lake City (Hinsdale, the least-densely populated county in Colorado), Durango, Hesperus and Fort Lewis College (La Plata), Ouray and Ridgway (Ouray), and Silverton (San Juan). Also includes the Southern Ute Reservation, and Navajo and Blue Mesa reservoirs, the two largest in the state.
Population: 82,370
Households: 33,595
Median Household Income: $60,115
Median Age: 41.7 Over 65: 18%
Poverty Rate: 9.9%
Racial Breakdown: 80% white; 13% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 28% Dem; 29% GOP; 40% UAF
The candidates:
Marilyn Harris, Republican
About Harris: A Pagosa Springs resident and first-time candidate for statewide office, Harris is a longtime leader in local, state and national Republican groups, including as president of the Colorado Federation of Republican Women and on the board of the National Federation of Republican Women. Harris is interested in affordable health care, water rights, school choice, the right to bear arms and ensuring Colorado businesses recover from COVID-19.
Barbara McLachlan, Democrat
About McLachlan: Now running for her third term, McLachlan, a Durango native, is chair of the House Education Committee. In 2019, she and Republican Rep. Jim Wilson sponsored the bill setting up state-paid full-day kindergarten. She’s also sponsored bills on water, including on water quality tied to mining impacts (the Animas River, which was polluted in 2015 from an EPA-triggered toxic wastewater spill from the Gold King mine, runs through the district). McLachlan has carried numerous bills on education, including programs setting up professional development for principals, college credit for work experience, and a law requiring public schools to test for lead in their drinking water.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Harris: $17,195
Top donors: LaPlata GOP ($500), seven contributions at $400, including former Rep. J. Paul Brown and Joy Hoffman, chair of the Arapahoe County GOP; Gunnison County GOP ($200).
McLachlan: $85,333
Top 3 or 4 donors: Colorado Democratic Party ($4,000), Voices for Choice small donor ($4,000), Colorado Education Association ($2,750).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. This district, more than any other, has bounced between Republican and Democratic in the past decade. McLachlan beat incumbent Rep. J. Paul Brown by just 675 votes in 2016 but had no Republican opposition in 2018. Since then, unaffiliated voter registrations have surged by more than 3,600; Democrats have almost pulled even with Republicans, with more than 1,260 added, and Republican voter registrations have stayed flat. Harris has no financial support from the state GOP, a telling sign. Democratic-leaning independent expenditure committees are also expected to spend big here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.