Democrat Seth Cagin and Republican Marc Catlin meet again to vie for Catlin's seat.
Located in Dolores, Montezuma, Montrose and San Miguel counties, including Dove Creek (Dolores), Montrose, Nucla and Naturita (Montrose), Telluride, Mountain Village and Norwood (San Miguel), Dolores, Cortez and Mesa Verde National Park and Canyons of the Ancient National Monument (Montezuma) and the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation.
Population: 76,986
Households: 31,921
Median Household Income: $49,672
Median Age: 44.5 Over 65: 21%
Poverty Rate: 15.6%
Racial Breakdown: 76% white; 16% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 0% Black
Voter Breakdown: 21% Dem; 41% GOP; 37% UAF
The candidates:
Seth Cagin, Democrat
About Cagin: A resident of Telluride, this is Cagin’s second try at HD58. He’s an author, screenwriter and founded The Telluride Watch, a weekly alternative newspaper that is now part of The Telluride Daily Planet. He advocates for transitioning away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and he believes in social and economic justice and environmental protection.
Marc Catlin, Republican
About Catlin: A Montrose resident, Catlin is running for his third term in the House. He serves on House Rural Affairs & Agriculture and Transportation & Local Government. Catlin has been manager of the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association and more recently, a water right development coordinator for Montrose County. He has been a strong advocate for water issues, agriculture (including hemp), broadband and Indian child welfare, with successful legislation in all those areas. He also was a cosponsor of the 2019 law requiring two state agencies to come up with a proposal on the public option in healthcare.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Cagin: $5,054
Top donors: Five donors at the $400 level, including Home Jue of Naperville, Illinois, James Iacino of Denver (who ran for the CD3 congressional primary in 2020), and Katherine Borsecnik of New York.
Catlin: $28,315
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000), Montrose County GOP ($750).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Catlin defeated Cagin with 62% of the vote in 2018.
