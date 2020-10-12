Republican Perry Will fights to keep the seat against Democrat Colin Wilhelm.
About the district:
Located in Garfield, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties in the northwest corner of the state, including Rangely, Craig, Meeker, Rifle, New Castle, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale. Also includes the north end of the Pine Gulch wildfire area. This is technically an open seat; Rep. Perry Will was appointed by a district GOP vacancy committee in February 2019 to replace Rep. Bob Rankin, who was appointed to the state Senate.
Population: 78,063
Households: 28,751
Median Household Income: $67,357
Median Age: 36.5; Over 65: 13%
Poverty Rate: 9.3%
Racial Breakdown: 72% white; 24% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 0% Black
Voter Breakdown: 20% Dem; 36% GOP; 42% UAF
The candidates:
Perry Will, Republican
facebook.com/pages/category/Politician/Perry-Will-House-District-57-Representative-333598657264990/
About Will: A resident of New Castle, Will is retired from the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife where he was a wildlife officer. His legislative success has focused on water issues, a cleanup of the parks and wildlife statutes to deal with enforcement, and a 2019 law seeking to expand the supply of affordable housing. He’s also been a co-sponsor on the law putting CARES Act money into small business grants and the law setting up Fisher’s Peak, the newest state park.
Colin Wilhelm, Democrat
About Wilhelm: This is Wilhelm’s second run for HD57. He’s an attorney who lives in Glenwood Springs. Wilhelm is chair of the Glenwood Springs Transportation Commission and a commissioner on the Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission. His legislative priorities include finding new jobs for those coming out of the oil and gas industry, improving access and lowering cost for healthcare, and advocating for pay equity.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Will: $13,065
Top donors: Realtor small donor ($500) and 17 donors at $400, including the Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver small donor, Black Hills, the Colorado Chamber and Ski Country USA.
Wilhelm: $11,947
Top donors: Wilhelm loaned his campaign $5,800 and contributed another $1,250. Other donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($1,000) and Erin-Richards Wilhelm ($375).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Rankin had no Democratic opposition in 2014 and 2016 and won with 62% of the vote in 2018.
